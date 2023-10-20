Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Italy is introducing border controls on the border with Slovenia, as Giorgia Meloni announced. (Collage from archive photos) © IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int. // dpa / Rene Rossignaud

A number of European countries are introducing border controls – including Italy. This is also a reaction to the situation in the Middle East and the impending threat of terrorism.

Rome – Germany had already announced that it would introduce border controls at the crossings with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Now more and more countries are following suit. Including Italy.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced via Twitter that “controls at the border between Italy and Slovenia would be resumed.”

Italy is also introducing border controls: Meloni cites the situation in the Middle East as the reason

“The suspension of the Schengen Treaty on freedom of movement in Europe was necessary due to the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East, the increase in migratory flows along the Balkan route and, above all, for reasons of national security and I take full responsibility for it,” said the Italian Prime Minister. This will initially apply for ten days, but can be extended to six months.

The step has been agreed with Slovenia. The neighboring country is also reintroducing controls at its borders with Hungary and Croatia. These are expected to last for a period of two months. The government in Ljubljana decided this on Thursday, as the state news agency STA reported. Interior Minister Bostjan Poklukar will inform his EU colleagues about this at the EU interior ministers’ meeting planned in Luxembourg on Thursday, it said.

Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary and Italy belong to the Schengen area, which is essentially free of border controls. As an exception, Schengen states must coordinate temporary border controls at the Schengen internal borders with Brussels.

Italy and Slovenia react to the threat of terrorism

Poklukar had already justified the planned controls the evening before: “The terrorist threat in Europe is high. We see what is happening in France and Belgium.” The main danger is posed by illegal migrants on the so-called Balkan route, which have been using refugees from crisis areas in the Middle and Far East on their way to Europe for years. “We don’t want radical people or people with terrorist intentions to come via the Western Balkan route,” the minister continued.

Italy had previously countered fears of Islamist attacks by returning to stationary controls on the border with Slovenia. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured the following in Rome on Thursday in response to speculation: “We have no risk of attacks. We have no signals in this direction. But we must not become careless.”

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

“The preferred route to Europe for terrorists”: Italy introduces passport controls at the border

However, the word from police and government authorities is loud Republica also: “For a terrorist, as the news shows, the Balkan corridor represents a preferred route to Italy and Europe: no photo coverage, no identification.”

In practice, this means that anyone who wants to cross the border must identify themselves.

“Balkan powder keg”: intelligence reports warn – Italy is taking action

Background: Migrants arriving in Italy from the south are identified with photos and fingerprints. However, this does not apply to those arriving via the Balkan route, as Italy is not the country of arrival in Europe. The accusation from Italy is loud Republica: In Greece, Slovenia and Hungary, in many cases arrivals are not identified in accordance with the rules. Two intelligence reports from Italy and Europe are said to have reported a “Balkan powder keg” as a transit point for radicalized Islamists. It is also said that the Italian government made the decision on border controls on this basis.

In Italy it is clear: The borders are being controlled again, especially because of the impending threat of terrorism as a result of the war in Israel and Hamas’ calls for terror. Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said loudly, particularly with regard to the destruction of a hospital in Gaza, in which several people died Ansa: “This incident can give perhaps five, ten, a hundred people the idea that they need to avenge something that we perhaps know nothing about.” The situation is “unforeseeable”. (rjs with dpa)