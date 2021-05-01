Among the virtues and characteristics of the month of Ramadan is i’tikaaf, on the authority of Aisha, may God be pleased with her, – the husband of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him -: “The Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, used to perform i’tikaaf for the last ten days of Ramadan until God passed away, then his husbands followed him after him.”

Imam Al-San`ani, may God have mercy on him, said: It is evidence that i’tikaaf is a Sunnah for which the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, and his wives after him, said: Abu Dawud said: On the authority of Ahmad, I do not know about one of the scholars, arguing that i’tikaaf is Sunnah. Being alone with an empty stomach, the Almighty turning towards him, enjoying his remembrance, and turning away from anything else.

Glory be to the one who combined fasting with the Qur’an, so the hardworking believer had the intercession of fasting on the Day of Resurrection and the intercession of the Qur’an. He, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: (Fasting and the Qur’an will intercede for the servant on the Day of Resurrection. I prevented him from sleeping at night, so he interceded for me in him, and he would intercede.)

The Holy Qur’an was revealed in the month of Ramadan, and the Night of Destiny has great value over the rest of the nights when the Qur’an descended into it.

Laylat al-Qadr is the best of the nights, and God has revealed the Qur’an on it, and He has told the Almighty that it is better than a thousand months, that it is blessed, and that every wise matter is separated in it, as the Almighty said in the beginning of Surah Al-Dukhan: Ham And the revealed Book We descend in a night warners ۝ which differentiates each is a wise ۝ order from us, we were missionaries ۝ mercy from your Lord, he is the Hearing, the Knowing ۝ Lord of the heavens and the earth and all between them, if you are assured faith ۝ is no god but he and Yamit your Lord, the Lord of the first two fathers [الدخان:1-8].

The Almighty said: We sent down on the night of fate ۝ knows what the Night of Power ۝ Night of Power is better than a thousand months ۝ descend the angels and the spirit in which the permission of their Lord of each command ۝ is peace until dawn ۝.