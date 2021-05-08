God Almighty says: (The righteous in the gardens and fountains, * taking what their Lord gave them before that, they were a little * benefactors of the night * and they slumber before dawn they would ask for forgiveness), «Surah Adh: verses 15-18».

On the authority of Bilal, may God be pleased with him: The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “You have to pray the night prayer, for it is the endeavor of the righteous before you, and the night’s prayers are a draw to God, forbidding sin, atonement for sins, and expelling the disease from the body.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi 3549).

On the authority of Abu Hurairah, may God be pleased with him: The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “Whoever performs Ramadan with faith and expectation, his previous sins will be forgiven.” (Al-Muwatta 112).

On the authority of Aisha, may God be pleased with her, she said: “When the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, entered the tenth, he pulled his loincloth, and lived at night, and woke up his family.” (Sahih Al-Bukhari 2024).

And from it, may God be pleased with her also: that the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “Be careful about the Night of Power in the Witr of the last ten days of Ramadan.” (Sahih Al-Bukhari 2017).

Night prayer is one of the virtuous deeds that the Holy Qur’an urged, and the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, persevered in doing them, and since piety was the intention of those who fast, God Almighty described the pious that they “shun their south from their beds …”, “Surat Al-Sajdah: Verse 16” .

And the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, made the night prayer the way to the higher ranks in Jannat al-Naami, and urged the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, to involve the family in that field. On the authority of Abu Hurairah, may God be pleased with him, he said: The Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “May God have mercy on a man. He got up from the night and prayed, and woke his wife, so if she refused, he sprinkled water on her face, may God have mercy on her. A woman rose from the night and prayed and woke her husband.

And in Ramadan, the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, made performing Taraweeh prayer one of the means of universal forgiveness and purification from sins. And since most of Ramadan had passed, God Almighty made the last ten days an occasion to make up for what had passed, for it is the Night of Power, which is better than a thousand months, and therefore the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, was striving for what he did not strive for in others, so he strengthened his loincloth to revive its nights and wake up his family Where to do.

Let us be keen on the virtue of night prayers in this blessed month, especially during the last ten days of it, and let us maintain the evening prayers and dawn prayers in congregation, for it is from the grace of God Almighty to make the virtue of night prayers fulfilled by the evening prayers and dawn prayers in congregation for those who are unable to stand or are too heavy for it. Othman bin Affan, may God be pleased with him: The Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “Whoever prays ‘Isha’ in congregation, it is as if he has prayed midnight, and whoever prays Fajr in congregation it is as if he prays all night.” (Sahih Muslim 260)