Genoa – The Prefect of Genoa, Renato Franceschelli, visited the barracks of “Forte San Giuliano” to greet the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Genoa. Upon arrival Franceschelli received the honors of the picket deployed at the entrance to the Fort, along the historic drawbridge. Waiting for him was the provincial commander, Colonel Gianluca Feroce, who subsequently accompanied the Prefect to the meeting room of the headquarters, set up in the event in full compliance with the pandemic containment requirements, to the meeting with the commanders and dependent officers and the illustration of a brief briefing centered on the organizational and operational characteristics of the Weapon Dungeons located throughout the territory, as well as on the main problems connected with the crime and security situation in the provincial area.

Afterwards, the Prefect Franceschelli was able to view the exhibition of the new equipment, materials and vehicles supplied to the Genoese weapon – including the Mobile Station recently assigned for the needs of the historic city center – exchanging some considerations with the “Negotiator of 1 ° level “, as well as with the specialized operators of the” emergency response “rate of the Radiomobile Nucleus, of the Artificieri / Antisabotaggio nucleus – who presented the cleaning robot and the radiographic apparatus, both of the latest generation – as well as the Antiterrorism Intervention (API), in full operational set-up,equipped with the various systems of armament, equipment and ballistic protection for “emergency” interventions.

Franceschelli then visited the most modern and technologically advanced areas of the Provincial, focusing with particular interest on the articulation dedicated to “vulnerable groups” and “gender violence”, acquiring knowledge of the potential and functionality of the “color room”, that is the specific and equipped room dedicated to “Protected hearings” of victims of gender crimes.

The Prefect Franceschelli, in closing, expressed to the provincial commander and to all the carabinieri present sentiments of deep gratitude and appreciation for the daily contribution offered by the Institution in the fight against all forms of illegality, for the proximity to the most isolated communities and for the to transform quickly into concrete actions the decisions agreed upon in the institutional tables, operating with dedication and a high sense of the state in everyday life as well as in the course of the serious emergencies that have hit the Ligurian territory in recent years.