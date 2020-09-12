At the request of the Prime Minister, the prefect Alexandre Rochatte announces new measures to slow down the epidemic in Guadeloupe. Some establishments open to the public will be closed from Sunday. Reception of the public in bars and restaurants will be restricted

Laurence Theatin

According to the latest epidemiological point from the ARS and Public Health France, Guadeloupe recorded 793 new cases in 6 days, 4 new clusters.

Epidemic indicators are progressing in a very worrying manner in Guadeloupe, placing the territory among the departments of France with the highest prevalence of covid-19.

Alarming data and an overwhelmed university hospital in the face of the influx of patients therefore push the State representative to announce new measures to limit gatherings and therefore the risk of contamination. Measures that he must present to Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday.

Establishments open to the public closed from Sunday until September 29

From Sunday September 13 until Tuesday September 29, 2020 inclusive, establishments open to the public are closed.

These are establishments hosting sports and sports events such as gymnasiums, stadiums, swimming pools, sports halls, racetracks.

Exhibition halls, fairs, etc. and the meeting rooms, reception rooms, multipurpose rooms are also closed.

The theaters and cinema remain open

The closure does not apply to theaters or projection rooms (cinema and theater). They must apply the reinforced health protocol: one seat between each group of spectators, separate traffic flows.

The permanent exhibition rooms (motor vehicle exhibitions, etc.) also remain open.

Sporting practices behind closed doors remain authorized

The practices and sports meetings which must be carried out behind closed doors (without a spectator) are not affected by the closures.

Bars and restaurants should no longer welcome the public from 10 p.m. on weekdays

From this Saturday evening, September 12, restaurants, cafes and bars will no longer be able to welcome the public from 10 p.m. on weekdays (from Sunday evening to Wednesday evening inclusive) and from midnight on weekends (from Thursday evening to Saturday night included).

The establishment must be closed at most one hour after the public reception deadline.

These additional measures and recommendations help to limit the mixing of populations that actively participate in the circulation of the virus. They also help reduce high road accidents in Guadeloupe, which contributes to the congestion of emergency services and de facto limits the capacity of hospitals to take care of patients with covid-19.

