The business of prefabricated houses It is fashionable in Spain because its products have undeniable appeal in a region where access to housing is a problem for many. Their low costs, speed of assembly, sustainability, and flexible design, as well as their ability to adapt to new, more independent and environmentally conscious ways of life, have turned these constructions into interesting alternatives to traditional housing.

He price It is precisely one of its great hooks. Prefabricated houses are usually cheaper than those built traditionally because they have a factory manufacturing process with very low costs and since the time to build the home is also minimal, the final bill drops considerably.

With this scenario, the prefabricated house market has grown in recent years in Spain. One of the most popular companies is Alucasawhich was born in 1977 to sell what were then known as “houses on wheels”, as they themselves remember. Initially they were focused as vacation constructions and now, due to current socioeconomic realities, they have become solutions. One of its most successful models allows a home for four or five people starting at 35,000 euros.

Fully furnished

The model in question is named ‘Lucky’. It has a surface of 34 square meters which accommodate two double bedrooms as well as a bathroom with a shower and a large living-dining room with an integrated kitchen and a sofa that can accommodate a fifth tenant. What stands out most about its construction, its promoters highlight, is the large access window that provides great lighting to its interior.









Inside ‘Lucky’



ABC





The distribution of spaces allows the common areas to appear very spacious: the two bedroomsone designed for a double bed and the other for two single beds, are on one side. In addition, ‘Lucky’ is sold fully furnished, with a modern and cheerful style and with everything thought out: the ‘L’-shaped sofa has chests for storage.

The bathroom has a shower cabin with a folding screen and the kitchen, modern and compact, has a refrigerator (140 liters) and a two-burner ceramic hob with extractor hood. The house has LED lighting both in its internal and external rooms and suitable doors and windowsmade of aluminum and with a climalit system on the exterior.

In addition, the house is reinforced against rain with isolations special floors and floors that guarantee thermal and acoustic sensation. The exterior walls are made of sandwich panels and have a wooden structure and polystyrene core. Its starting price, with finishes in the ‘easy’ range (the most economical) and without taking into account the costs of transporting material and assembly, is 35,240 euros.