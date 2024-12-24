The prefabricated houses They have recently become a popular and attractive option for many people looking for an alternative to traditional buildings. The parts of these homes are usually manufactured in factories and assembled at the construction site, making them economical and quick products to have ready.

Thus, prefabricated houses can be ready in a very short time and an example of this is that some companies promise construction, shipping and delivery in less than a month. In terms of price, as these products end up being mass-produced, they offer extraordinarily low prices and hence many consider them as temporary housing while they cannot obtain a more traditional one or a second residence.

In addition, these cabins can be easily purchased through online DIY stores or purchasing platforms. One of the most striking models is one currently sold by Amazon that offers a totally versatile space suitable for two rooms for about 12,580 euros, without taking into account assembly costs.

Great versatility

The model in question is from the iNNOVANT brand and also stands out for being easily expandable and for having a bathroom and heating as well as a large room with great versatility, from which, for example, two bedrooms and a kitchen-living room can be created. It has dimensions of 5.8 by 6.1 meters, which ends up offering an area of about 33 square meters.









As the portal itself says, it is ideal as a guest house, office or external workshop, shed or guardhouse and stands out because it is more spacious than typical containers. The house is built in alloy steel and it’s like a stretchable container. Its promoters emphasize that it can be perfectly distributed with two bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom and a kitchen, although like most of these houses, they are easily customizable.

Also, its construction. Through a folding structure, it allows easy transportation and relatively simple assembly and disassembly. The house has installation for hot and cold air, smart heater, electrical wiring (with a dozen plugs) and lighting with LED lights.

Despite its mobile structure, the model in question can withstand earthquakes of up to 10 degrees or winds of degree 10. The house is also finished with fire-resistant foam walls that guarantee waterproofing as well as a good thermal insulation. It is estimated that it has a useful life of more than 30 years. In the middle of the Christmas season, when some companies slow down their work, Amazon promises to deliver the house in a maximum of three weeks, although as of today there are only three houses left in ‘stock’.