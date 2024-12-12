12/12/2024



Updated at 10:55 a.m.





The catalog of the prefabricated houses continues to incorporate new models that stand out for their attractive prices and their immense possibilities, as a second home, as a stay for guests or as relaxation and disconnection rooms, workshops or offices.

The new models of prefabricated houses

Now, a new model, built with steel and concrete It is an alternative to take into account. And despite being a modular building, it is not at all reminiscent of other popular models, made with wood or with what are known as sandwich panels. This one, however, has an appearance that does not at all suggest that it is a prefabricated house.

The model in question also has a terrace and porch and the most impressive thing, and even more so considering the result, is that it can cost less than 30,000 euros. These are the characteristics of an alternative that gets very good marks both for its materials and design and for the final price.

With two bedrooms

The house has, on an area of ​​about 50 square meterswith a living room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms, making it perfect for a family of four people. The service and kitchen tiles are customizable. It is for sale on the La Fabrica de Casas portal and, as seen in the images, the proposal stands out for being a very minimalist and open space.









Its promoters also highlight that the house has the energy certificate. The fact that it has large aluminum windows and Climalit glass contribute to guaranteeing good thermal insulation.

Stay details

ABC



The house costs only 29,900 euros although the price does not include nor the transportation or assembly prices. Additionally, interior or exterior coverings can be added, for example, with the installation of artificial or natural stone.