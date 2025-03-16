Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing logistics activity, and automatic learning and algorithms play a fundamental role in demand prediction and optimization of inventory levels. Past sales, market trends, weather data … data that allow … Identify complex patterns and correlations that would be impossible to detect for humans, with variables present such as external and dynamic factors that influence demand, such as seasonal fluctuations and promotions.

This technological wave was the protagonist of one of the March 12 presentations at the Cloudworld Tour Madrid in Oracle, held at the IFEMA Madrid facilities. ‘Logistics and field operations: AI and integrations to the customer service’ was attended by Sergio Manrique, Business Development Manager of Timestamp Solutions & Consulting; Mónica Vázquez, Director of Delivery of Solutions of the same Company, and José Luis Pérez, Oracle Solution Engineer. They reviewed how AI is transforming logistics and field operations through its integration in the case of Fusion applications. Advances such as orders management, within the scope of the so -called ‘Field Service’ demonstrate how AI contributes decisively to the efficiency on the ground.

Justo Hidalgo, Chief Ai Officer in Adigital, qualifies the route of the sector in the last 20 years as «an authentic revolution, moving from simple stores to sophisticated robotized ships where new technologies play a fundamental role. During a good part of this transformation, automation and advanced data analysis have allowed companies to anticipate the demand for products, optimizing storage levels and reducing the risk of stock breaks ». An ideal scenario for the so -called ‘What if’, by generating background events.

Keys of use

In this environment, AI is key to providing for demand and also, as Hidalgo points out, «in the optimization of real -time supply routes, intelligent inventory management and automation of key processes. Thanks to these advances, companies can make their most efficient supply chain, minimizing human errors and significantly improving delivery times ». Of course, the strong point of the generative AI can be applied to logistics, as the Adigital spokesman stands out: “It is suitable in the conversion of complex control paintings into narratives and interactive simulations adapted to different profiles and levels of responsibility.”

In the case of the consulting firm Strateratesys, they affect the relevance of “managing global supply chains increasingly complex, fast and volatile, and anticipating precisely to sudden changes in demand, preventing operational risks and even transforming adverse situations into competitive advantages.” This disruptive progress in real -time work allows, as they point out from the consultant, “generating intelligent and proactive decisions that strengthen operational resilience and significantly improve profitability. In this way, the redefine the logistics management completely, offering more agile and sustainable solutions ». An example of this, in the general field, is the precision in demand planning, reducing inventories and avoiding stock breaks. And in cases such as pharmaceutical logistics, “thanks to the combined use of IoT sensors and ‘Machine Learning’ applied to the dynamic control of the cold chain, thermal incidents have been anticipated, minimizing the waste of sensitive products.”

Francisco Aranda, president of One logistics (Logistics and Transportation Business Organization of Spain)he comments on how «in the current context of permatisis, with the high degree of geopolitical uncertainty and simultaneous coexistence of different factors that complicate the supply chain, the supply is no longer guaranteed. Therefore, using and applying advanced analytics techniques is more necessary than ever to properly manage the supply chain, dealing with interruptions and performing a good demand forecast under criteria of competitiveness and environmental sustainability ». A change of model, from two -dimensional to multidimensional, attentive to all types of variables.

Action-Reaction

«We are (adds Aranda) the third sector that makes a more intensive use of ‘Big Data’ in Spain and we are among the top ten that works with AI most, with applications such as the prediction of consumption trends; Warehouse automation; Transport programming in the most appropriate times, multimodality management and, in any case, favor customer experience with smart chatbots ».

Aranda includes a relevant consideration from the point of view of the ‘Human Capital’: «For all this huge transformation it will be essential to have people closely linked to these new technologies. The toughest positions in favor of other profiles in which it is essential to have certain technological knowledge will disappear. We will go from labor to ‘labor brain’. The big lever that will accelerate or stop this change will be the formation ».

How does this era of changes face from the field of training? Manuel Antonio Fernández-Villacañas, professor at the Tech & Supply area, and director of the Master at Supply Chain Management & Logistics of EAE Business School Madrid coincides in highlighting “the ability to process greatly large volumes of historical data, market trends, consumer behavior changes and external factors such as seasonal or economic events.”

In any case, Fernández-Villacañas highlights the importance of the ‘predictive universe’ in this deployment, “which allows companies to provide more precision for demand fluctuations by adjusting their financial estimates and the production-distribution strategy. Consequently, it is possible to optimize real -time inventory management, adjusting stock levels according to the projected demand and market conditions ». A continuous (and accelerated) adaptation to market needs.