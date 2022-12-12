Predicting or betting has become clear that they are not going with this World Cup. It is impossible to guess what will happen, since as we have seen, at any moment everything goes wrong. From Germany without passing the groups, Morocco reaching the semifinals, Brazil without passing the quarterfinals… But from 90min we are going to leave you here the most sincere predictions of the two semifinal games:
A team in which Messi plays is always a favourite. You have to start from that base. In this World Cup, despite the fact that Argentina did not start off on the right foot, they have managed to get up and stand in the semifinals of a World Cup with once again a “Maradonian” version of Leo Messi. His round of 16 game was quite a recital, we saw him possessed, and in the quarterfinals too, assistance and two penalties to take his country to the furthest.
Instead Croatia has reached the semifinals as a guerrilla team. A team that does not suffer with the ball, and that can do a lot of damage in the transitions to Argentina. It is the reality, in the end they are a team with a lot of skills, very organized from behind, and up front, despite having problems with the goal, they can hurt you. They are specialists in extensions and penalty shootouts.
ARGENTINA 2-1 CROATIA.
The two semifinals are very even matches, but with Morocco you have to be very careful. They are a team that does not concede goals, and France will need their full potential if they want to get through Bounou’s nets. There is little to say about France that is not already known. It is a very compact team, very balanced in all lines and that has players who can make a difference at any time. Either with a shot from outside the area like Tchouaméni’s against England or with an individual move by Mbappé.
On the other hand, Morocco will continue to trust its own. Low block team, with their lines very close together, leaving few spaces inside and leaving the outside lanes for their rival to play one by one. It sounds weird to say, but the Moroccan dream can die here. The current world champion has a lot of football.
FRANCE 2-1 MOROCCO.
