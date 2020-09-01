Highlights: Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India and Bharat Ratna died late on Monday evening

Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away passed away on Monday. He was ill for a long time and was hospitalized in Delhi. Everyone was impressed by Pranab Mukherjee’s political acumen and behavior. This is the reason that when Pranab Mukherjee first entered politics, his sister Annapurna predicted him to become the President. Which later proved to be right and his brother reached the highest position in the country.

In an interview to a Hindi news channel, Pranab Mukherjee had said that once when he was a young MP, while watching the President House, he told his sister that he wanted to be born as an aristocratic horse in the next life, So that he can reach the President’s House. On this, his sister had said that why should you become the President’s horse, you will become the President in this life.

10 year old sister Annapurna predicted

Mukherjee had said that he was having a conversation with his 10-year-old elder sister Annapurna amidst tea sips in the verandah of his official residence in Delhi, when Annapurna predicted his brother becoming president. Annapurna said that Rashtrapati Bhavan was not far from Mukherjee’s residence and from the verandah we could see the path leading to the horses. We could see the horses taking care of them and feeding them.

Annapurna said that Mukherjee had said that when I die, I will become the horse of the President in the next life. After this I said, why should you become the President’s horse, you will become the President in this life.