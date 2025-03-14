Economist Santiago Niño Becerra has been very pessimistic with the future of pensions In Spain during his speech in the program Tot is Mouissued on TV3. The expert has warned of a possible drop in benefits and has been very distrustful around the sustainability of the current model.

The Catalan, known for his predictions about the evolution of the economy, has taken advantage of his appearance on regional television to reaffirm the idea that had already been defending: the medium and long -term pension system It is unsustainable. “If the salaries are low, the price will be low and that will have an implication later in the pension,” he said.

Child Becerra has also stressed the position of young people in the framework of pensions: “One of the problems that youth has is the lack of expectations and trust.” “I have students who have told me ‘Why do I have to pay you the pension if I will not have a pension?‘.

Higher pensions and less workers

He has put the focus provided by Social Security: one in three over 60 years They have no confidence that they will continue to charge the pension. This lack of security is due, as explained by the economist, to “know reality.”

When asked about how solutions will be carried out to address this problem, it has listed several possible measures by the Executive: take into account all work life when it comes to calculating the pension or Retirement age increasesamong the most outstanding proposals.

The conclusion reached by the expert was that pensions will lower in a not so distant future. “On a 25 or 30 -year -old horizon, we will compare pensions with today and will be lower“He said.