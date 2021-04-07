Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have shown that molecules similar to DNA, not RNA, could serve as the predecessors of living organisms on Earth. This is reported in an article published in the journal Nature Communications. Briefly about scientific work is told in the press release on MedicalXpress.

Researchers believe that before the first living cell, there was a pre-RNA world based on xenonucleic acids (XNA). Unlike RNA strands, XNA replication and assembly does not require enzymes. Xenonucleic acid chains are stable enough to carry genetic information. They are also able to bind to proteins and have enzymatic functions like ribozymes (as scientists call ribonucleic acids that can catalyze biochemical reactions).

Scientists have synthesized fragments of the aliphatic (ring-free) nucleic acid L-threoninol (L-aTNA), which is believed to have existed before the advent of RNA. They also made a longer strand of L-aTNA that was complementary to the original sequence of the fragments, similar to how two DNA strands complementary to each other create a double helix.

In vitro, under controlled conditions, the shorter L-aTNA fragments come together and bind to each other on the longer L-threoninol chain. This happened in the presence of a compound called N-cyanoimidazole and a metal ion such as manganese, both of which were most likely present on early Earth.

Fragments of L-aTNA could also bind to DNA and RNA. This suggests that the genetic code can be transferred from DNA and RNA to L-aTNA and vice versa.

According to scientists, the research results will help future developments to create artificial life and highly functional biotechnology tools, consisting of acyclic XNAs.