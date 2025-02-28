

The link between Sidenor and the Sestao River It seems to go beyond the sponsorship agreement signed, in principle until 2027, at the beginning of February. This Wednesday, less than a month after signing the collaboration of the steel company, the Las Llanas team announced through a brief statement the exit of Matías Lizarazu as sports director, a position that was incorporated in June 2024. A measure that caught the Pamplona by surprise, as well as the coaching staff and the workforce, which in the last day beat Amorebieta.

«I am leaving with quiet consciousness, having always worked honestly and trying to improve in the process of growth and professionalization in which the club is. I believe in this team and its ability to achieve the objective of permanence in First RFEF, ”said Lizarazu this Friday through a statement. His march involves the first great movements in the club after the entrance of Sidenor as the main sponsor.

Matías Lizarazu, who with 25 years became the youngest sports director in the first three categories of Spanish football, learned early Wednesday of his departure from the club, a decision taken by the Board of Directors on Monday night. Pamplona was argued sports reasons to leave the team, which is in descent positions to the second federation and struggle for permanence in the bronze category of football.

Sidenor signed at the beginning of February a main sponsorship agreement with the Sestao River, becoming the main ‘partner’ of the Verdinegro club. A collaboration ratified before by the Assembly of Partners of the Biscay Entity. As Sidenor explained, “the agreement not only provides an essential economic support for Sestao River to exceed its current financial situation, but also feel the foundations for its development and sustainable growth in the coming years. In this sense, the alliance is a milestone that will mark a before and after in the history of the club, allowing it to aspire to new sports and social goals ».









The triumph of the Sestao on the last day against Amorebieta (1-0) also stopped the departure of Ángel Viadero, a coach returning to the club this season by the hand of Matías Lizarazu and whose future is uncertain. The name of the Vizcaíno Igor Oca coach sounds as a possible vandyr substitute in the event that the team does not raise the flight in the league.

The former sports director of the Sestao has said goodbye this Friday through a statement. «The club has decided to do without my services at the head of the sports area. During this time I have worked with delivery and dedication, always looking for the best for the Sestao River, ”says the Navarro in a statement in which he thanks Ángel Viadero and his coaching staff” for the professionalism they have shown during this time “, to the players” for their commitment to the project “and the workers of the club” for their daily effort. “

In his farewell, Lizarazu also appreciates the faithfulness and affection of the Verdinegra fans, which he considers “the greatest asset of the club.”