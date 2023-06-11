Among the novelties of the Future Games Show 2023 there was also The Precincta action game that closely resembles i early GTAsas setting and framing, but adapting its structure and representation to modern times.

As we can see from the trailer, the game presents a shot very similar to that of the old GTA but with the reversed perspective in which you play a police officerinstead of a criminal.

As a law enforcement officer who has a tendency to go it alone against armies of enemies, we must therefore clean up the streets of the city from rampant crime.

The Precinct is set in 1983, therefore the settings are themed with the chosen historical period, giving the whole an even more particular style. As a new fresh recruit from the academy, however, the first commitments in the ranks of the Police immediately prove prohibitive, having to deal with veritable armies of criminals to vanquish.

We will find ourselves trying to fix the chaotic Averno City both on foot and by driving vehicles: between pursuits on the streets and also aboard helicopters and situations of various types, with armored vehicles of the SWAT and special missions.

Pending more precise information, The Precinct will be available in 2024 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.