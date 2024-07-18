Top-down cop actioner The Precinct is coming to stores later than expected. The team at Fallen Tree Games has announced a new release date for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developers Fallen Tree Games have announced the release date postponed Of The Precinctthe isometric police-themed action game. It will no longer be available from August 15, as previously indicated, with the launch having been postponed toautumn of this year. The announcement was accompanied by a “delay trailer”which you can watch in the player below, and a post on Steam where the development team explains the reasons behind the delay, ensuring that the extra time will ensure a satisfying gaming experience, fully polished gameplay and a complete cleaning of the game code from bugs and serious issues.

The development team’s words on the postponement “The Precinct was made by us at Fallen Tree Games, a small studio made up of only 5 people“, the studio’s post reads. “It’s been a real challenge to create a game as complex as The Precinct so far; a challenge that we’ve enjoyed but has posed many obstacles.” “Our goal has always been to create the best version of The Precinct possible. We want to deliver an immersive and immersive gaming experience of the highest quality possible with our resources.” “After much thought by both ourselves and the team at our publisher Kwalee, we decided that it would not be possible to do so by August 15th based on the time we had left, and that is why we have reluctantly pushed the release of The Precinct back to Fall 2024. This additional time will allow us to refine the gameplayfix any bugs, and deliver the seamless gameplay experience we aimed for when we first started working on The Precinct.”