The appearance of several cases of coronavirus in the Betis squad, more than three in principle, causes that In the absence of new evidence, the postponement of the match of maximum rivalry that the Verdiblancos must play on Saturday against Sevilla is considered at the Benito Villamarín. But, even if it was declared as an “outbreak”, either by LaLiga or by the Junta de Andalucía, the problem with Covid-19 would not have to mean the suspension of the duel. Against it, it plays a clear precedent: the Real Sociedad-Granada dispute about two months ago.

The Nasrid team requested the suspension of that match after having traveled to Cyprus, for the Europa League, with Antonio Puertas and coach Diego Martínez infected and after having detected several more cases throughout that week. The troops who had moved to Nicosia, except those who had already passed the disease and had antibodies, were quarantined for being considered “close contacts” and they could not move to San Sebastián two days later.

Why LaLiga did not grant the postponement as there were five or more footballers who had remained on the ground and / or who were considered non-infectible due to having antibodies. The Junta de Andalucía left it in the hands of the professional football organization. Finally, Granada presented an alignment of circumstances before Real Sociedad, with many players from the subsidiary, and lost the match 2-0.

In Betis they have already passed the disease Joel Robles, Juanmi, Mandi and Loren, and they were separated for many days without wanting to officially confirm the reason William Carvalho and Fekir. It is true that both Joel and Juanmi were among the first affected, at the beginning of May. Carvalho is injured, so he would not count for these purposes. If the other five maintain antibodies, Betis would be obliged to play with those five players at least and complete the call with people from the subsidiary.