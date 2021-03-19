In health emergency situations, and also in the face of scientific and technological advances, the so-called precautionary principle always appears. He says that, as long as the evidence is not conclusive, it is best to prohibit these developments from reaching practice. Philosophers and engineers have debated the issue for centuries, but the precautionary principle itself has a much shorter history. The English adopted this terminology in the 1970s, imported from German ‘vorsorgeprinzip’, to refer …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS