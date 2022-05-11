On date 10 of the YPF Women’s Soccer Tournament, Estudiantes de La Plata received Excursionistas. The match was won by the locals 3-1 and the victory is key for the team from La Plata in the fight for the classification to the Federal Cup, which will be resolved on the next date. However, the meeting left a bitter taste despite the victory.
The game was not played in the club’s main stadium and was not played on the auxiliary field, as indicated by the regulations of the Argentine Football Association. Being the first division, the clubs must play their matches on the main pitch or on the auxiliary pitch. It was not what happened. Students played at home on court 4 of their property in City Bell.
The journalist Agustina Vidal denounced the poor conditions in which the match took place: “30 minutes into the game they were cutting the grass, painting the lines (to reduce them, therefore there were stripes everywhere), tying the goal nets with seals, And look at these benches! Not to mention there was no ball catcher and no decent mangrullo.”
The Pincha directed by Daniel Añón recently played its first game in the renovated stadium, following in the footsteps of the rest of the clubs that had already opened their central courts for women’s teams. But with this situation, Students move away from the context of advancing rights.
Students, who have four consecutive victories in the tournament, are fighting to enter the exclusive group of the first AFA teams that will compete in the Federal Cup. However, the club authorities decided to “take care” of the auxiliary field for the match that the reserve team of the men’s team would play the next day.
