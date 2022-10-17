The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that citizens of the United Arab Emirates, who hold ordinary passports, can travel to Japan without the need to obtain a prior visa and stay there for up to 30 days on each visit for the purpose of tourism or work, starting from November 1, 2022. Citizens of the country may travel without the need to submit an application at the Embassy of Japan in Abu Dhabi, apply for an exemption, or pay any fees.





The ministry indicated the need to observe the conditions for entering Japan, which include ensuring that the passport is valid for at least six months, providing a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 72 hours before departure, or presenting a certificate proving that three doses of vaccinations approved in Japan by Pfizer or BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Sinopharm.





Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed that the decision to exempt UAE nationals from prior entry visas reflects the depth of friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and Japan, as the two countries celebrate fifty years of distinguished diplomatic relations, noting that the agreement will enhance tourism and cultural exchanges. It will support new opportunities for business, trade and investment.

This agreement coincides with the launch of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, which was signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries to serve common interests, by encouraging More diplomatic, economic, political, trade and investment cooperation.

It is worth noting that the UAE is Japan’s tenth largest trading partner in the world, and the country is home to more than 340 Japanese companies operating in various sectors.