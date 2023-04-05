Today the long-awaited film of Super Mario Bros., which for the moment has been receiving mixed reviews from both fans and specialized media. And although it is barely reaching the theaters, Nintendo He is already thinking about the next step for the tape, which includes the sale of physical copies.

On some pages like Amazon It can be seen that there are already pre-sale copies of this film, including different formats such as Blu Ray, DVD and even advance purchase with Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, there are limited editions that will arrive as an ornament star, this being a Wal-Mart exclusive in the United States and Canada.

The prices are somewhat varied for all editions, but they range from 20 to 40 dollars, obviously the 4K versions are the ones that demand the most money due to image quality. For its part, the DVD versions are the cheapest, it is even surprising that the format continues to exist, thus having more years than others such as VHS.

According to the portals, the November 4th.

Although for now it is not being well qualified, it is certain that fans are going to buy all this type of merchandise, especially for people who enjoy collecting focused on the brand Nintendo. In addition, you also have to remember the dovecotes and more items that are being sold, that includes toys Jakks Pacific whatThey are even sold in the cinema.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The truth is that I am going to buy it, I need that ultra 4K blu ray in my life to watch the tape in the comfort of my home. Also, having it as a collection item never hurts.