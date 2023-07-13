The pre-sale of tickets on Ticketmaster for the concert that Taylor Swift will give on May 30, 2024 in Madrid, the only stop in Spain on her tour ‘The Eras Tour’, where she has not performed since 2011, has unleashed chaos this Thursday and that that it was only aimed at fans of the 33-year-old singer because to access the sale they had to have previously registered on an official website and receive a code. Neither the registry nor the code ensured the tickets, but they were an initial screening to prevent the system from collapsing, as happened in the US last fall.

The race to get one of the around 70,000 passes that will give access to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium began at two in the afternoon, but just a few minutes later social networks like Twitter were filled with messages about it. Some of them, grouped under the trend ‘we have tickets’, showed their happiness at having obtained one of the tickets, others, however, began to resell theirs, causing outrage among the followers of the artist who forged her career in Nashville .

And that the prices, which have become official today, ranged from 85 euros for the cheapest ticket, located in the rear amphitheatre, and 226.50 for the front sides of the track, the most expensive. General admission to the track costs 170 euros, the grandstand, 147 euros, and the first amphitheater, 187. As for the six VIP packs, they range between 282 and 589 euros.

«I am selling a ticket for Taylor Swift in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. Front Stage right side: 1,900 euros”, wrote a Twitter user, to which Ticketmaster replied that this was “illegal”. «Swifties: you can only buy authentic tickets at http://ticketmaster.es. Ads like this from people or websites outside of us, do not trust ». After thousands of views and users interested in acquiring them and detractors – «The tickets would have to be nominative. Otherwise they will always be the same”, one said to the platform itself -, the user deleted the tweet. Many other users resold tickets at different prices but with the exact same screenshot as proof of purchase, making it clear that it was a scam.

On the StubHub ticket resale portal, the cheapest were for 580 euros, but there were tickets with a price of up to 6,000. Costs to which must be added the risk of buying tickets through these systems where scams often occur. On Viagogo, at 5:20 p.m., nearly four hundred tickets were offered between 580 and 1,500 euros, approximately.