For some months they have been showing trailers of The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya The Beginning, a film that will adapt the Japanese work and that will reach the whole world. This itself has made fans wonder when they will be able to see the film in their favorite theaters, and now, at least in Latin America. Ticket pre-sale has started.

Through their social networks, both cinemex as Cinépolis, the large cinema chains in this country, confirmed that fans of the saga can now purchase their tickets at their complexes. They focus specifically on the opening day, which is theon April 27, but there is also the option of purchasing them for that same weekend of issuance.

Ready to experience the excitement on the big screen with #Knights of the Zodiac? ♐⚔️ Secure your presale tickets and be one of the first to enjoy this exciting adventure. 👉 https://t.co/DyejcIjQHI pic.twitter.com/GXNYdBXuWb — Cinepolis (@Cinepolis) April 17, 2023

Regarding the languages ​​of the tape, different options are offered such as the version with Latin dubbing, in which some well-known voices return and the absences will also be noted, such as the interpretation of seiya. For its part, you can also see the film in the original language, so users can choose their favorite complex.

Remember that the premiere of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya The Beginning It is next April 27.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I do not predict a heartbreaking success for this film, because the trailers do not show first-rate material. I think people should learn when a work doesn’t have the potential to go live action, with Dragon Ball they didn’t get that lesson.