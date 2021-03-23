The models of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max They are officially in Argentina. After the obvious delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its presentation in October, the greatest exponents at a technical level among the Apple family of cell phones began to be sold this week in pre-sale format from 258,999 pesos.

The qualitative leap of this new series of phones puts it the A14 Bionic chip designed by Apple, the fastest on a smartphone. This “brain” allows you to take advantage of the impressive capabilities of computational photography with the renewed triple camera system.

Precisely, the photographic sensors of the redesigned Pro version includes a wider ultra wide angle camera, a telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and new wide-angle cameras to capture spectacular professional-quality images and videos in bright or low-light environments.

iPhone 12 mini will be available from March 26.

In turn, the iPhone 12 Pro models also incorporate the new LiDAR scanner, to enjoy immersive experiences with augmented reality (AR), and MagSafe, a new ecosystem of accessories that allow fast wireless charging and easily attach to the back of the iPhone.

A14 Bionic: powerful and efficient

The first of the processors manufactured by the Cupertino giant for its mobile segment, according to the Californian company, are generations ahead of Android and is the first developed with 5 nanometer process in the smartphone industry.

With the A14 Bionic chip, iPhone 12 are faster and more efficient than any other of the brand, with 50% faster processing power (CPU) and graphics (GPU) compared to the fastest chips on the market, as explained by Apple. This enables console-like quality gaming, the best of computational photography, and more, while extending battery life.

Apple Magsafe. It has an NFC reader and magnets so that the iPhone 12 battery and charger are aligned.

In addition, the A14 Bionic chip challenges the limits of machine learning (ML) with a 16-core Neural Engine that optimizes performance by up to 80% and it is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, even in the most demanding machine learning tasks.

New design and better screen quality

IPhone 12 Pro models are manufactured with a sophisticated flat edge design, a surgical grade stainless steel band and a precision-molded matte glass back.

They also incorporate the Ceramic Shield front that makes it more durable and resistant than any smartphone glass, since it contains nanoceramic crystals that incredibly improve their durability and make them 4 times more resistant to falls.

The comparison between an IPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini. Photo DPA.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max have a much wider edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with thinner edges in familiar sizes, with consistent color management throughout the system. for industry leading precision.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest panel on an Apple phone yet and the highest resolution– Nearly 3.5 million pixels for a more realistic and extraordinary viewing experience. These OLED displays bring HDR video content to life and reach a maximum brightness of 1200 nits.

Finally, both models have a IP68 water resistance, the best in the industry, allowing up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 6 meters, and protection against everyday splashes, such as coffee and soft drinks.

Pro version cameras

The best triple camera system among Apple’s Pro family of cell phones is a much more versatile tool for users generating content from photography and videos of all levels, thanks to its advanced hardware that works with the A14 Bionic chip.

In collaboration with the new image signal processor (ISP), the images in these versions have quality improvements and allow the incorporation of powerful computational photography functionalities that would not be possible with traditional cameras.

IPhone 12 Pro camera.

Feature-wise, the iPhone 12 Pro’s wide-angle camera sensor includes a seven-element lens with an aperture of ƒ / 1.6, the fastest on an iPhone, allowing improve photos and videos in low light by 27%. The ultra-wide-angle camera spans a 120-degree field of view, making it ideal for expanding the angle of view in tight spaces or in epic landscapes. And the telephoto camera has a 4x optical zoom range and a 52mm focal length, great for taking portraits.

For its part, the new wide-angle camera of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with aperture of ƒ / 1.6 comes with 47% larger sensor and 1.7 μm pixels, which translates to an impressive 87% improvement in low-light settings.

It also includes the wide ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera with a 65mm focal length, which allows greater flexibility in close-ups and closed frames. This combo system offers a 5x optical zoom range.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max feature cameras that capture 87% enhanced scenes in low-light settings.

The improvements made to Night mode, which now also come with TrueDepth and wide-angle cameras, allow you to take even brighter photos. The fast camera with this feature offers longer exposure times to capture sharper video and better light trails, and smoother exposure in low-light scenarios when using a tripod.

As for the videos, both models offer the video quality offer an experience Dolby Vision end to end with 4K video recording and HDR technology at up to 60fps (frames per second), and even better video stabilization for cinema-quality productions. The key is the color correction in Dolby Vision, which is processed live and maintained during editing, either in the Photos app or in iMovie, and will be available in Final Cut Pro X later this year.

IPhone 12 Pro models will also include Apple ProRAW Coming this year, it combines Apple’s multiple exposure image processing and computational photography with the versatility of the RAW format. Users will be able to explore their creativity through full control of color, details and dynamic range using the apps that are already installed on the iPhone or other professional photo editing apps.

Price and availability

The official presale of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available so far on the MacStation site in the models of 128 GB (258,999 and 288,999 pesos), 256 GB (288,999 and 308,999 pesos) 512 GB (338,999 and 364,999 pesos) in graphite color, silver color, gold color and blue peaceful.

While the iPhone 12 Mini version, which will arrive from March 26, will be sold in five colors -black, white, blue, red and green- and with different prices, also depending on its configuration: 64GB ($ 178,999), 128GB (194,999), and 256GB (218,999).

The models that go on sale can be purchased with payment plans of up to 6 installments without interest, as reported from the official distributor.