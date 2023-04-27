It lasted a few minutes. Inter’s Curva Nord was left without banners and half empty, before the second leg of the Coppa Italia with Juventus. It was a sudden and unannounced protest. It is the result of the pre-sale (which, however, has not officially started yet) of tickets reserved for the Nerazzurri for Milan-Inter, the first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday 10 May. What happened? Inter has not yet communicated how the tickets for the second green tier will be managed, the one that will be reserved for away fans in the first of the two semi-finals or the one with the Diavolo at home. On the Viale della Liberazione website, at the moment there is no trace of official press releases in this regard. However, the ultras had the “feeling” that the seats in the Curva would not be reserved for them (or in any case a sufficient number of them) and that those tickets would all be available for sale for Inter’s 40,000 season-ticket holders. Hence the discontent in the minutes before the kick-off, with the initial protest, then sketched out. Because there is still no official announcement on how to sell away tickets for Milan-Inter.