The deputy and spokesperson of the PRC on industrial matters, Javier López Marcano, will defend a motion in the Plenary of Parliament next Monday against the “total or partial” merger of the Reciprocal Guarantee Society (SOGARCA), so that it continues to be “the financial pillar” that has been until now for SMEs, micro-SMEs and the self-employed in Cantabria. The regionalist trusts in the support of the Chamber to avoid the absorption of this entity by the Castilian-Leonese Iberaval and promote Sogarca as a “regional and independent reference in obtaining financing” for the business fabric of the Autonomous Community.

With this objective and in the face of absorption attempts, the initiative that will be defended in the plenary session next Monday advocates that the Government of Cantabria collaborate for its transformation into “an agile, modern and effective entity”, in order to enhance the provision of financial assistance and advisory services permitted by law and increase your credit capacity.

FINANCIAL ECOSYSTEM

The regionalist deputy recalled that Sogarca is one of the “basic pillars” of the financial ecosystem of Cantabria, together with the Cantabria Institute of Finance (ICAF) and the Society for Regional Development (Sodercan), and has valued the work that has been developed so far for obtaining guarantees that have allowed the financing of 5,000 projects.

“Its task is fundamental for the business fabric, which is why we regionalists advocate for its autonomy; we do not want it to be absorbed either by merger, nor directly, nor completely, but rather continue to operate as an independent entity and that it has the support of the Government and the social, financial, political and industrial entities of the Autonomous Community,” he stressed in a statement.