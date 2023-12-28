The Prato Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation into the Ferragni-Balocco pandoro

The Ferragni and Pandoro Balocco “Pink Christmas” case bursts into the Prato news: the acting prosecutor Laura Canovai has in fact opened a “model 45” investigation file, i.e. at the moment without any hypothesis of crime and without suspects. Il Tirreno and La Nazione report it.

An act due for the mandatory nature of criminal action, as the Prato prosecutor's office makes known, which like all the other Italian prosecutor's offices has received a complaint from Codacons, the consumer association, which hypothesizes the crime of fraud aggravated for the sale of the typical Christmas dessert sponsored by the influencer Chiara Ferragni behalf of the Balocco companywhich was supposed to support the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin and in particular research on osteosarcoma and Ewing's sarcoma to buy a new machine.

