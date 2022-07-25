Morkov and Soler arrived out of time, Jakobsen narrowly escaped him, Geschke cried for losing his polka dot shirt: this is what they taught us
There are none in the golden books, the effort of combing through them to find them would be in vain. They didn’t win. Yet they have not lost. Whoever steals the heart of those who watch, who manages to move a feeling, who goes beyond their limits at the cost of making a very close encounter with suffering, never loses.
#praise #suffering #lose #win #Tour
