Chivas de Guadalajara and Club América will play the National Classic this Saturday, March 18 at the Akron Stadium and expectations are high. The two teams will arrive at this duel in great shape and in privileged places in the general table. Prior to this commitment, Henry Martín and Víctor Guzmán, figures from their respective teams during the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, held a friendly dialogue.
Both elements participated in the podcast of the journalist Pepe del Bosque and exchanged opinions in view of the passionate duel this weekend. During one of his interventions on the program, Henry Martín, who leads the scoring table this season, was full of praise for ‘Pocho’ Guzmán.
In this unprecedented exercise in the history of the Clásico Nacional, the two players referred to players from the other club in a respectful manner. Martín considered that Guzmán has been a great signing for Chivas de Guadalajara.
“(Víctor Guzmán) is a crack. I have had to play with him and he is a very complete player and right now he is raising Chivas. It came to him well, they liked him perfectly and he is taking responsibility not only for the captaincy but also for the operation of the team “
– Henry Martín on ‘Pocho’ Guzmán
Guzmán, who has scored five goals in the Clausura 2023, also shared his opinion on Henry Martín’s performance. In his speech, ‘Pocho’ highlighted the ability of the Yucatecan striker to create his own scoring chances.
“(Henry Guzmán) is a very complete player, he is strong, powerful and is capable of generating his own scoring chances. And hopefully he will continue to do very well and I will give him the will to catch up with him in the scoring lead”
– Victor Guzman on Henry Martin
#praise #Henry #Martín #Víctor #Guzmán #National #Classic
Leave a Reply