It used to be simple. If you bought a supercar, it came from Italy. Then one option changed to Italian with German engineering, and today supercars can come from anywhere. Even from the Czech Republic. You are looking at the Praga Bohema, the fastest export product from the Czech Republic. Try following that one.

This largely carbon fiber creation is not the street-legal version of the R1R race car. No, no, this car is brand new. For example, it does not have the Renault engine like the race car, but the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Nissan GT-R. The six-cylinder (with some help from tuner Litchfield) moves a small 982 kilos with 700 hp.

Specifications Praga Bohema

In addition to 700 hp, the V6 produces a fine 725 Nm of torque. The 0-100 time is therefore under 2.3 seconds and the top speed is above 300 km/h. The wild carriage with all its wings provides 900 kilos of downforce at 250 km/h. So the car could almost drive upside down, theoretically.

Praga considered other engines such as Audi’s V10, but the V6 is more tuneable and more compact, but above all lighter. Incidentally, Praga reports that they may still be able to remove kilos. The 982 kilos is therefore a provisional estimate. By the way, you switch with a sequential six-speed gearbox.

No active aerodynamics, but air conditioning

Systems to make spoilers move, they weigh a bit. All downforce comes from static aerodynamics. The Praga Bohema does get air conditioning and a touchscreen. There are two seats in the cramped cockpit and because it’s cool, there are buttons in the ceiling.

There is also a pop-up phone holder with a USB port nearby. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are present, so basically you have everything you want. You even have 100 liters of luggage space just in front of the rear wheels.

The price of the Praga Bohema is 1.28 million euros, without Dutch or Belgian taxes. They only build 88 copies of the Bohema. Or would you rather go for the Rimac Nevera? Another supercar from an unexpected country.