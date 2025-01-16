The Prado Museum, which focused on thematic exhibitions in 2024, a year that closed with a record number of visitors, has today announced its exhibition programming and its projects for 2025. Showing off being a museum of great names in Western Art, more than painters than paintings, he will make a safe bet and dedicate monographic exhibitions to Greco, Veronese and Mengs, three heavyweights in his collections. ‘The dispute with the doctors in the temple’, by Paolo Veronés Museo del PradoThe Cretan and his paintings will open on February 18 for the monastery of Santo Domingo el Antiguo in Toledo in an exhibition curated by Leticia Ruiz, the prodigal daughter who returned to the Prado after passing through the Royal Collections. The works he painted for this place between 1577 and 1579, and which were dispersed, will be brought together for the first time. They will all be there, except one, from the Hermitage, who “for political reasons we will not be able to count on.” An exceptional loan from the Art Institute of Chicago stands out, ‘The Assumption of the Virgin’, which returns to Spain after more than a century and which, given its dimensions (more than four meters high), can only be exhibited in the gallery central.Related news standard Yes The Pompidou will close for five years and there will be a historic replacement at the head of two large museums Nativity Polishing standard Yes Milanese at the service of the Court The Prado ‘crown’ to the Leoni: of the Jerónimos to the Central Gallery Natividad Pulido Miguel Falomir, director of the Prado, confesses that he always had the dream of closing the exhibitions of the “magical triad of the Venetian Renaissance” (Tiziano, in 2003 and Tintoretto, in 2007) with Veronese. Dream fulfilled in 2025. He will be the curator, together with Enrico Maria dal Pozzolo, of the exhibition, which will cover his entire production and will include, from May 27 to June 21, 120 works by this “painter’s painter, one of the most influential in Western art. ‘Self-portrait’, by Antón Rafael Mengs. Detail Museo del PradoAnd at the end of November it will open the largest monograph to date dedicated to Anton Raphael Mengs, “a bohemian painter, the greatest of the 18th century.” Curated by Andrés Úbeda and Javier Jordán de Urríes, some 150 works will be exhibited. Mengs was the author of one of the greatest forgeries in history: he passed off his ‘Jupiter and Ganymede’ as an authentic ancient painting, even fooling Johann Joachim Winckelmann. On loan from the Palazzo Barberini in Rome, the fresco will be in the exhibition. ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe with four apparitions’, by José Juárez Monastery of Franciscan Conceptionists, Ágreda (Soria)As a curiosity, another of the Prado exhibitions this year will be dedicated to the Virgin of Guadalupe: from June 10 to September 14, will address the impact and presence of her iconography in art on both sides of the Atlantic. Thousands of Guadalupe images arrived in Spain: it is the most important Marian devotion in the world. But it has many more meanings than the religious or devotional, such as the New Spanish identity feeling. Contemporary art will be represented, starting November 18, by Juan Muñoz, an artist who had the Prado among his sources of inspiration and Velázquez and Goya among his references. Also, to Parmigianino, Borromini, Bernini and Piranesi. The exhibition will be curated by Vicente Todolí, former director of the Tate Modern in London and a great expert on the work of the Madrid artist. As for women, the third edition of its ‘The Prado in feminine’ itinerary will be dedicated to the artistic promoters who played a crucial role in the formation of the museum’s collections: Isabel de Farnesio, María Luisa Gabriela de Saboya or María Luisa from Parma.The ‘Write the Prado’ project will feature the presence of the Nigerian-born British author Helen Oyeyemi and the French writer Mathias Énard, winner of the Goncourt Prize. And the German art historian Astrid Schmidt-Bukhardt will direct the Prado Chair this year. Caravaggio’s ‘Ecce Homo’, temporarily on loan to the Prado from its owner, a British collector, from May 28, 2024, will travel for an exhibition at the Palazzo Barberini in Rome on the occasion of the Jubilee, from March 7 to March 6. July. Will you return to the Prado later? Falomir says he has not yet been informed of the owner’s plans: “We don’t know what will happen when he returns.” The only Caravaggio in the Prado has not been loaned for that exhibition: ‘David conquering Goliath’. Regarding whether there will be long-term exhibitions of the Prado collections, there could be them in 2026 in China and South Korea. Regarding the works in the Salón de Reinos, Falomir comments that “they are advancing overcoming problems, not of an economic nature or due to lack of materials, but by the vestiges found, not always foreseen. The delivery date for the building is still the end of 2026 and I am confident that in 2027 it will be able to open to the public.

