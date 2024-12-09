The National Prado Museum has surpassed, before the end of 2024, the visitor record reached last year. The figure as of today rises to 3,258,328 compared to the 3,241,263 registered in 2023, of which 60% are not residents of Spain.

Of the total visits, 1,459,026 people (44.78%) have accessed the Museum free. For the firector, Miguel Falomir, it is especially relevant that the record was broken on a Saturday with free night opening: «We are not only interested in being attractive by increasing registrations but also by opening the institution to new audiences like those who come to ‘Meadow at night’».

The month that has recorded the highest number of visits has been May -with more than 327,000 people – while the Saturday 18 of said month (in which Museum Day and Night coincided) has become the date (provisional until the end of 2024) with the greatest influx of public with a total of 14,497 visitors.

Visitors/day (daily average number of visitors)









Year 2020: 3,065 visitors/day

Year 2021: 3,192 visitors/day

Year 2022: 6,744 visitors/day

Year 2023: 8,954 visitors/day

Year 2024: 9,580 visitors/day (provisional data, until the end of the year)