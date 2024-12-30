The Prado Museum published this Monday on its social networks a video that includes a beautiful interpretation by Ana Belén Spain white shirta song composed by Víctor Manuel in 1981 based on the verse by Blas de Otero that gives the song its title.

The recording, which Ana Belén has made selflessly, took place on November 27 in the Central Gallery and was interpreted to capella by the artist -which only needed three versions to place this anthem in the emblematic space that housed it- has been made by the institution’s audiovisual team.

He Prado Museum closes 2024 as the best year in its historywith nearly three and a half million visitors, a new record that surpasses the previous one achieved in 2023.