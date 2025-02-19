The Pradales government defends that it authorized “according to the legality” the Sagardui jump to private health

The Minister of Governance, Digital Administration and Self -government, María Ubarretxena, has affirmed that the authorization to the former health counselor from 2020 to 2024, Gotzone Sagardui, so that she could sign as a medical director of a private clinic was made “in time, shape and according to legality ”. He has also guaranteed that this has also been in the twenty cases of excarters that, as is mandatory, must receive the approval of the administration to move to private activity if they do so in the two years following the cessation to study possible conflicts Interest.

This newspaper has published, based on official documentation, that Sagardui requested permission to sign for the Vithas San José de Vitoria clinic on November 27, 2024, complying with the requirements of the regulations, a 2014 law and a decree of 2016. That same regulation requires the Executive to resolve the file within one month and, before, to request a report from the Department of the High position affected to analyze their compatibility. In the case of Sagardui, that Osakidetza report was issued on December 23 – although there were other versions – and the authorization arrived on January 30, that is, out of time and when the aforementioned had been in its new position for several weeks . In fact, the law highlights that if the administration does not meet the deadlines you can start working normally, as has been the case.

Ubarretxena, who is the counselor to whom the firm is responsible -“the resolution will be the responsibility of the head of the department that has attributed the public function competition” -, has asserted at a press conference that the Sagardui jump to health Private has been “totally legal.” “The entire procedure of Mrs. Sagardui has been done in time, form and according to legality,” he stressed to questions from journalists, while reducing his signature “what is worth” of the entire file. It has also valued the “objectivity” with which the officials responsible for this matter work, an “independent” organ. It is called “Personnel Registry.”

The government also insists that within the legal period of 30 days Sagardui already had knowledge by the administration that its report was going to be positive. That does not appear in the file. In fact, in the transparency portal, the authorization signed by Ubarretxena at the end of January is completely shred and it is given as the date of completion of the proceeding on December 28, 2024, that is, precisely when a day passed since the deadline was exhausted . The executive insists that if ‘afterwards’ any problem had been detected, the incorporation of Sagardui to Vithas could have been acted.