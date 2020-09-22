Chinese President Xi Jinping chanted peace while addressing the United Nations General Assembly. He said, contrary to the Chinese military’s aggressive attitude and maneuvers, that Beijing did not intend any kind of war. He further said that there is bound to be differences between countries, but they should resolve it through dialogue. China, on the other hand, has been adopting a stubborn stance in negotiations since its infiltration into Ladakh.He said that China is the largest developing country in the world which is peaceful, open, cooperative and committed to common development. We will never seek the expansiveness of influence. We have no intention of fighting the Cold War or any war with any country. Xi Jinping said that we will continue to resolve differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and dialogue

Jinping counterattacks on allegations of spreading corona infection

During his address, Jinping also retaliated to US President Donald Trump’s allegations about the corona virus infection. He said that the politicization of the Corona virus issue or any attempt to taint a country should be rejected. We are currently battling the corona virus. This virus has destroyed the whole world.

Jinping praised the Corona Warriors

He said that in this fight we have seen the efforts of governments, dedication of medical workers, discovery of scientists and perseverance of people. People from different countries have come together with courage, determination and compassion. Who has reduced the darkness and we have faced this disaster with a head. The virus will be defeated. Humanity will win in this battle