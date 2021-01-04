Strasbourg (Grand-Est), correspondence.

“ L he circulation of the virus in our territory is not weakening. We have had a steady increase in indicators since the beginning of December. For the moment, we cannot speak of acceleration, but of continuous growth until it reaches rates which are clearly above the national average. The situation is worrying. “ The analysis of the health situation in the Grand-Est region made on Wednesday, December 30, by the director of the regional health agency (ARS), Virginie Cayré, was confirmed at the very beginning of the year. In eight of the ten departments of the region, the incidence rate exceeds 200 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants, against just over 130 nationally. The incidence rate among those over 65 is particularly worrying (around 240, compared to 137 nationally), since, as we reminded at the ARS, the increase in the number of infections among the elderly is causing a risk of increased hospitalizations two weeks to three weeks later. Consequence: since Saturday, January 2, the curfew now begins at 6 p.m. for all departments in the region, except in Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin, where the incidence rate (194 to January 2) is is, for now, just below the fateful 200 mark.

Blur on vaccinations

If vaccinations are to start this week, many health professionals do not understand the slow pace of their implementation, in a region where the level of the epidemic is high. They also denounce the lack of information and the many unanswered questions on the conditions in which this campaign will take place. “The practical organization, we do not see it”, explains the health assistant at Strasbourg city hall, Alexandre Feltz, himself a city doctor. “It is very surprising, for example, not to vaccinate health workers. I am one of those affected. Where should I go to get vaccinated, I don’t know ”, he adds.

In Nancy, the CHU announced that it had started to vaccinate a dozen voluntary health workers as of last Thursday, giving the impression that each establishment was going on its own initiative, without any real concerted plan. “We are in a very, very complex administrative management, with levels of administrative codification never reached”, considers the deputy for health of Strasbourg, who sees in this complexity of the procedures of vaccination one of the reasons for the slowness of the campaign. “We are in a state of extreme recentralization”, he adds. Across the Grand-Est region, the ARS announces vaccinations from this week in around thirty nursing homes and other establishments for the elderly, with priority for people “At high risk of developing a severe form of the disease”.

“The mayor-prefect couple never existed”, deplores Alexandre Feltz, who also wonders about the vaccine choices. “We started with the age criterion, without taking into account obesity or hypertension. On the other hand, how to vaccinate the elderly who stay at home? We do not know “, adds the health assistant.

The slowness of the vaccination campaign in France contrasts with the way it is carried out in Germany, a country bordering three departments of the Grand-Est. On Saturday, 21,087 new vaccinations took place, according to figures from the Robert-Koch Institute. This brings the number of people vaccinated in one week in Germany to 188,553, including 82,965 people in nursing homes, and 86,692 among medical personnel at high risk of contagion. Vaccination of teachers and nursery workers has also started.

Hospitals on alert

The concern is all the stronger as the situation in hospitals is tense. “The region is on a high plateau in terms of hospitalization of Covid patients, with an increasing trend in recent days”, explained last week the director of the regional health agency. The Grand-Est, which has 471 intensive care beds in normal times, increased this number to 600 for the care of all patients, Covid and non-Covid. Currently, more than 200 Covid patients are in intensive care, a little more than 300 if we include resuscitation and intensive care. And that number continues to grow slowly. Around 3,000 Covid patients are hospitalized in the Grand-Est, a level deemed ” very high “ by the regional agency, which recalls that, “Today’s contaminations are 3% more hospitalizations in two weeks to three weeks”. Knowing that among these 3%, about twenty people will go to intensive care …

If the curfew measures and barrier gestures were relatively well respected in the region for the end of the year celebrations – the number of damage to cars in Strasbourg during the evening of December 31 has decreased compared to last year, estimates Hülliya Turan, PCF deputy at Strasbourg city hall – it is nevertheless estimated that hospitalizations will rise a little during the week. “The problem today is that we have been on a relatively high plateau for several weeks. The medical staff of the CHU are in tension. We feel a lot of fatigue and lassitude, which will be complicated over time ”, concludes the Strasbourg health assistant.