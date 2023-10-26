The PP approved this Wednesday, in the Congress Board and with the unanimity of all the parties represented there in the governing body of the Lower House, the composition by a mathematical distribution proportional to their votes of the Permanent Deputation that functions in non-working periods but did not accept and vetoed that same distribution method of the deputies to compose normal and daily work committees. The PP again denounced on that same day, and even threatened with possible legal action, that the president of Congress, the socialist Francina Armengol, keeps the legislative and control activity of the Chamber stopped, without convening the plenary session of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture. or the Board of Spokespersons, to benefit the socialist candidate, and demanded that he resume activity. The PP then argued that the system of allocating deputies to the commissions proposed by the progressive majority “does not reflect the composition of the hemicycle”, but at the Table it admitted that it does not recognize ERC and Junts as a parliamentary group and to have, for therefore, of a representation in all those sessions.

There is no area free of partisan disputes in this incipient and once again complex 15th legislature. And the Congress of Deputies is the most relevant and media field to conquer. The Cortes were constituted on August 17, the Senate has begun its activity, but Congress is still only idling. The PP has been maintaining for weeks, and particularly since the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo failed at the end of September, that the president of that Chamber has “kidnapped” her for the interest of candidate Sánchez. The popular ones emphasize to justify this complaint that Armengol does not set a date for the investiture of the socialist candidate (when that decision is not regulated and there are precedents and delays in various mandates of different ideologies) or that he does not cite the Board of Spokespersons , which is the one that discusses and resolves the groups’ questions and proposals to place them on the calendar of plenary sessions and commissions.

More information

Under normal conditions, the Congressional Spokespersons’ Boards usually meet every week (usually on Tuesdays), but it is now evident that this is not the situation. One of the basic functions of the Lower House as a legislative branch is to control what the Government does, but the current one is in office and its activity is precarious. The progressive majority that controls the Congress Board, which decides the calendar and the issues to be addressed, has prioritized in these three weeks after Feijóo’s investiture the possibility of Sánchez’s option as president succeeding to start the legislature normally, They formed the working commissions and began the plenary sessions and control of the Executive. That session, for now, is not in sight, and in the PP they are increasingly complaining. They protest and pressure to force this vote especially, with the idea that Junts or ERC stand out and fail or, failing that, to portray the new Government of Sánchez and his separatist, Basque and Catalan partners. But they are not in the same hurry for all the tasks or meetings that should already be underway in Congress.

The Congress Board, which met again this Wednesday and which is now scheduled almost every week despite the low activity of the Chamber, had to finally approve and after almost a month of delay a proposal from the Presidency to allow the correction of the deputies’ erroneous votes if they immediately ask for it verbally, as happened with the Junts parliamentarian, Eduard Pujol, in the second Feijóo vote. This very basic solution has been extended for three weeks because the PP presents amendments and alternatives on the fly and the Presidency does not want to impose its idea for the sake of consensus on something as fundamental as the operating rules of the Chamber.

Plenary sessions have not yet been held in Congress because the Government is in office, but its working commissions could be launched. For these commissions to be established, up to 23 legislative and 10 non-legislative in the last 14th legislature, the parties must first agree on how they are formed and the PP has rejected the distribution that the progressive majority has proposed to them. A distribution proportional to the votes and seats obtained in the July 23 elections. The same one that the PP did endorse this Wednesday to form, if necessary, the Permanent Deputation for non-working parliamentary times: 33 deputies from the PP, 24 from the PSOE, six from Vox, six from Sumar, and one for each of the other five groups. (ERC, JxC, EH Bildu, PNV and Mixto, which in this case is UPN). This composition grants 34 votes to the majority that supported Armengol and 34 to the right and extreme right and the president would be the casting vote that would decide the result. What is good for the PP for the Permanent Deputation is not useful for the commissions and they justify it by the fact that this distribution “does not reflect the composition of the chamber.” At the Table they argued that ERC and Junts should never have been allowed to have their own group as they were granted at the end of August and they appealed then without success.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_