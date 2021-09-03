The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi (d) talks with the president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, on June 27. Javier Lizon / EFE

It is logical that the government’s proposal on the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI) —increasing it between 12 and 19 euros this year— does not excite the parties. To the bosses because I would not want any raise; it would all be “excessive.” It was expressed by its president, Antonio Garamendi, with an equivocal phrase: “This is not the time, because we have come from a terrible year and a half.”

Yes, of course, but what matters for these purposes is not the immediate past, but the present of a booming recovery. It is documented by the unusual reduction in unemployment in August. That is added to the benefits of the IBEX, the increase in consumption, exports, mortgages … And after all, the entire GDP. It was the requirement demanded by Vice President Nadia Calviño to authorize the salary increase.

The CEOE could argue that this does not reach the sectors with precarious and poorly paid workers —the SMI sufferers—, such as construction or agriculture. And – with an argument for the future rather than the past – that this would put companies in these lines in trouble, inhibit their hiring. And, therefore, it would be advisable to postpone the rise to the definitive consolidation of the rebound.

But the proposed climb is very smooth. The minimum of 12 euros per month represents an annual increase of 1.26% compared to the 950 euros of the current SMI; the intermediate of 15 euros, 1.57%; the maximum of 19 euros, of 2%. And the 25 euros proposed by the unions, 2.6%. But since the idea is that it is not retroactive, it would apply only to the last four months: that is, in an annualized range between 0.42% and 0.66% according to the Government’s idea (and 0.86% according to the union).

Something not so indigestible. The agreement increases include increases of 1.5% to 1.8%, alleges Minister Yolanda Díaz. So the reluctant economic logic would be tempered by social convenience: are the most vulnerable those who must tighten their belts the most?

Of course, this slight increase sounds “insufficient” to the unions. But in fact, so is its counterproposal. That the increase is symbolic does not amount to negligible. It symbolizes something substantial: the commitment to sequence the increases in 2022 and 2023 without interruption, until the official promise of reaching 1,031 euros (for 14 payments), 60% of the average salary. In short, a very relevant increase over the 735 euros in 2017.

But if both parties have reasons to agree to it, with the appropriate adjustments, why would they not do it? The big unknown comes from the CEOE. It has signed all the major social agreements of the legislature, with unions and the Government: the increase of the same SMI to 950 euros (5.5%; it also initialed it in 2019, with an increase of 22.3%!); the ERTEs and their extensions; the pension pact … And its leadership attended all the public events of the rubrics.

This time neither Garamendi nor his henchmen were, the day before yesterday, at the talk of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in which he announced the “immediate” rise of the SMI. It is legitimate to wonder if the implacable siege of the formal leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, to an organization as little Trotskyist as the bosses causes in this trembling of legs.

Because on June 19 he accused Garamendi, and the bishops, of “accomplices” of Sánchez for the pardons to the condemned secessionists, copying the same insinuation of Isabel Díaz Ayuso against the King. And he added that entrepreneurs “do not represent anyone.” “We do not owe ourselves to any board of directors,” he added on June 22. And he called July 1 “toxic propaganda” that of the Government for the pact on pensions that the boss of the employer’s association had just signed. Not even the Coletas was so daring.