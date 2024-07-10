Documentary evidence of alleged illegal spying on the 69 deputies that Podemos won in the December 2015 elections has reached the National Court, where Judge Santiago Pedraz is investigating the maneuvers of the so-called patriotic police during the Popular Party’s mandate against its political opponents. The massive search carried out by the agents with hundreds of queries in police databases between 2015 and 2016 affected at least 55 newly elected Podemos parliamentarians, including Pablo Iglesias, Yolanda Díaz, Ione Belarra and Irene Montero.

The police operation, now documented, is part of the interest of the then number two of the Interior, Francisco Martínez, in his conversations in January 2016 with the chief commissioner of the Central Operational Support Unit, Enrique García Castaño, in looking for data that would damage the reputation of the newly elected Podemos deputies. This can be deduced from the WhatsApp messages exchanged between the politician and the police commander that were extracted from the mobile phone seized from Martínez during the investigation of the case. Kitchen case, the alleged illegal police spying on former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas, in order to steal documentation on suspected financing of the conservative party.

The National Court judge Santiago Pedraz opened a judicial investigation this February following a complaint filed by Podemos in which it claimed to have been a victim of the maneuvers of the National Police and the Ministry of the Interior during the Mariano government. Rajoy. The Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police has now sent the judge the report on the use of police databases in 2015 and 2016 to investigate different aspects of the lives of the 69 Podemos parliamentarians.

The former leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, consulted by this newspaper, has stated: “The news that you give confirms something that we have been saying for some time, we have a limited democracy, in which there are powers of the State, in this case police officers, high-ranking police officers, who take justice into their own hands and who carry out an illegal prospective investigation against whoever they consider a political adversary without having the authority to consider it so.” “What would strengthen our democracy is that these police officers would end up in prison, I think that it is very difficult for that to happen with a judicial right so legitimised after the agreement of the PSOE with the PP to share the General Council of the Judiciary, I fear that this will remain unpunished and that it will continue to be normalised that in this country there are unpunished powers, powers outside the law, which are the ones that really rule beyond what the citizens decide”, he added.

“Looking at the 69 from Podemos takes away, but leaves a trace”

This is how the conversation between Martínez and Castaño took place on January 30, 2016:

Francisco Martinez: Of those in Podemos who had a history… Were you able to confirm anything?

Garcia Castaño: Well, I asked for it and I’m going to call because I didn’t ask again. I forgot.

Martinez: It would be very interesting to know… And if they have been in topics abertzalesissues of violent extremism, etc.

Garcia Castaño: Josetxu Arrieta, the only one who belongs to ETA.

Martinez: Was he condemned?

Garcia Castaño: Yeah.

Martinez: And the others, nothing?

Garcia Castaño: Nothing?

Martinez: I say if the others are clean? No street violence either, anarchistsetc.?

Garcia Castaño: I look at it again, but I don’t think so.

Martinez: Shit, shit (…) Some of them have to be bad.

Garcia Castaño: We’ll see.

Francisco Martinez: Look with attentive eyes.

Garcia Castaño: You think everything they have is not enough, Castiñeira [Jefe de la Brigada Provincial de Información] He must have whatever he has, because he worked on it for a long time. (…) I ask him.

Francisco Martinez: And what about the others? You don’t send me anything…

Garcia Castaño: That bastard Germán tells me this afternoon, because looking at the 69, he takes it out, but you have to look at them one by one and, of course, they leave a trace.

This “trail” appears in the report dated July 8 that the police sent to Judge Santiago Pedraz, detailing hundreds of queries about the 69 Podemos deputies in police databases (Argos, Sidenpol and others). Queries without any apparent reason and without judicial protection. These databases allowed the police records of the people under investigation to be known, the content of the police proceedings affecting those spied on, their trips, accommodation or vehicles and other types of information. It was espionage aimed at tracking down the lives of the 69 Podemos parliamentarians.

Deputies spied on

In some cases, there are barely half a dozen consultations; in others, there are dozens or hundreds. Among the deputies allegedly spied on are the vice-president Yolanda Díaz, the current Minister of Social Rights, Pablo Bustinduy; the former leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, the general secretary of this party, Ione Belarra; the former minister Irene Montero, or the current spokesperson for Sumar in Congress, Íñigo Errejón.

Pablo Iglesias. There were 121 searches for the then leader of Podemos, evenly distributed between January 7, 2015, and December 29, 2016, the two full years of searches that the judge requested from the police. The analysis indicates that 39 different users carried out the search for information in four different databases (as shown in the document to which EL PAÍS has had access), the majority in Argos (59) and Personas (46). The most prominent search terms were “lodges”, “jewelry” and references to travel by plane or boat.

Inigo Errejon. The then Podemos MP and now Sumar spokesperson in Congress appears in the police report with 34 searches in three different databases by 10 police users. The dates of the consultations range from January 14, 2015 to December 11, 2016.

Yolanda Diaz. The current Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labour was relatively unknown when the alleged illegal spying on Podemos MPs was unleashed. Despite this, she is one of the MPs who suffered the most database queries: 401 between 2 January 2015 and 30 December 2016. At least 230 users tracked Díaz, mostly in the Sindepol database.

Irene Montero: The former Minister for Equality, then a member of parliament, was spied on by 18 police users through 28 searches in the police databases Argos and Sindepol, between 13 January 2015 and 27 July 2016.

Ione Belarra. The then Podemos MP for Navarra in Congress and now general secretary of the party was investigated at least 13 times by the National Police during the period between January 2015 and October 10, 2016, although they intensified from February of that last year, where the former Minister of Social Affairs was tracked down up to seven times.

Pablo Bustinduy. The current Minister of Social Affairs was spied on while he was part of the Podemos team in 2016. He was then the ideologue of the purple party and spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of Congress in 2016. Bustinduy was tracked on 13 occasions; a year earlier his data had been consulted six times.

Joan Baldovi. The Compromís spokesman in Valencia also appears on the list of deputies investigated by the Interior Ministry. Baldoví was the head of the list in the 2015 general elections with the Compromís-Podemos coalition for Valencia for the Congress of Deputies. His name appears registered on 15 occasions, all searches were carried out from January 2016 to December of that year.

Smear operation

The collection and use of personal data for law enforcement purposes is a crime against a person’s right to private and family life, home and correspondence, according to Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which specifies that “there shall be no interference by public authorities” unless it is “necessary for national security, public safety, the economic well-being of the country, the preservation of order and the prevention of criminal offences”. The analysis of these searches reflects a disproportionate nature, both in terms of the time in which this surveillance was carried out and the number of searches carried out in different databases.

That police operation, supposedly illegal, was triggered when the PP feared losing the government after the elections of December 2015, due to a possible alliance between PSOE and Podemos together with other minority forces with which they could add up to the 176 deputies needed. To neutralize that possibility, the Ministry of the Interior planned an operation consisting of discrediting the Podemos deputies by searching for some element in their lives that could be a cause for social reproach.