Pablo Casado would obtain, if the general elections were held now, a resounding victory that would lead him directly to Moncloa because there is no alternative option. The PP would add 138 seats in Congress and would leave the PSOE far behind, with 103. Vox, although it backs down, would consolidate as a third force with 40. The sum of the popular and the extreme right would give Casado a comfortable absolute majority with 178 deputies .

A few days before ceasing to be second vice president, Pablo Iglesias insisted on the message he had thrown at the PP throughout the legislature: “The right of the tantrum and the pan will not govern in Spain because it will never add a majority in Congress to do so ». Well no. At least it will not be so with the data from the GAD3 survey for THE TRUTH. The wave generated in Madrid by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the growth of ‘anti-sanchismo’, suspicion towards Pedro Sánchez’s partners, fatigue due to the pandemic, the economic crisis have formed a breeding ground in which the expectations of victory germinate that the survey attributes to the PP.

The popular would add 30.5% of the votes, almost ten points more than two years ago, and would win 49 deputies compared to those same elections. They would also beat the Socialists by 35 seats and five points, who now have a difference in their favor of 31 deputies and seven points.

Married could govern alone with the external support of Vox or incorporate those of Santiago Abascal to the Council of Ministers. A correlation of forces inverse to the current one. The bloc on the right would have 178 deputies, without counting Citizens and Navarra Suma, and if they are added, it will reach 182. The one on the left, PSOE, United We Can and More Country, 126, which with the nationalist and independence forces could reach the 166. A full-blown turnaround that would confirm the popular leader’s thesis that “we are facing a change in the cycle.”

These numbers discuss the PSOE’s analysis that the results obtained by the PP with Ayuso in Madrid were not extrapolated to the rest of Spain due to the conservative electoral sociology of this community and the context in which those regional elections were held (a powerful popular candidate , a lazy socialist headliner with an erratic campaign). But some in the PSOE, and also independent experts, have already warned that a strong anti-Sanchista current had emerged in Madrid and a vote of punishment for the Sánchez government that were not only local patrimony.

These results also confirm that there is a recovery of bipartisanship. PSOE and PP currently have 209 deputies, 59.7% from Congress, and they would rise to 241, 68.8%, without any of the new parties being able to aspire to sit at their table.

32 months of legislature



The PSOE, according to GAD3, would lose 17 of its 120 deputies with 25.4% of the votes, almost three points less than in the general elections of two years ago. A somewhat worse result than that obtained by Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba in 2011 with 110 seats. That setback opened the door to one of the party’s most serious crises and led to the arrival of Sánchez to the general secretary.

The Socialists accept that they are not going through their best moment, but they maintain that there is a long way to go to vote and the race could be very long for Casado because, they say, his internal leadership has not been consolidated. In the PSOE they trust their recovery to the fact that there are 32 months left in the legislature because Sánchez is not going to call the general elections until autumn 2023 or January 2024. Until then, they argue, the Government will manage most of the package of 140,000 million euros of European funds and economic indicators will have turned around. In addition, they add in the government party, the agenda of structural reforms will already be a reality.

If the PSOE backs down in the study, United We can collapse. It would lose half its representation in Congress, going from 35 to 17 deputies and from 13 to 8% of the votes. The survey, due to the dates in which it is done (from May 12 to 18), does not include all the impact that the withdrawal of Pablo Iglesias may have had, nor does it reflect the possible effect of Yolanda Díaz’s candidacy. But it confirms, despite everything, the downward trajectory of the purple alliance since the 2016 general elections, a decline that has been confirmed in every regional or municipal convocation that has taken place.

Unidos Podemos would not make its time through the coalition government profitable and would confirm the tradition that the minority partner receives a punishment greater than that borne by the majority. The problems of political visibility of the morados within the Council of Ministers are evident and internal voices have already been raised contrary to prolonging their presence in the Executive.

Vox fortress



Vox, on the other hand, moves in other parameters. Although it also loses electoral flow, it maintains an important presence in Congress. Abascal’s party would drop 12 deputies and remain with 40, but it would retain solid support at the polls with almost 14% of the votes, just one point less than in 2019. With these results, Vox would retain a strong parliamentary leadership and would have to confront the blessed crossroads of deciding between active or passive support for a hypothetical PP government. It does not enter into any scenario that Abascal is going to join the opposition with the forces of the left.

Más País would double its presence in Congress with six deputies and improve its support at the polls by two points. A meager harvest that would show that Íñigo Errejón’s party, with its environmentalist and feminist discourse, is a phenomenon in Madrid that cannot take off outside its borders. He will lead the opposition in this community, but he would be a mere comparsa in the lower house.

Ciudadanos would not even reach that much and would be condemned to the mixed group with the two seats and 3.3% of the ballots attributed by the poll. Very far from the 57 obtained in April 2019, when he had in his hand to govern in coalition with the Socialists but Albert Rivera rejected it. It would be one more step in the descent into hell for the party of Inés Arrimadas.

The nationalist and independence forces would improve their positions but would lose their ability to influence a possible PP government. Esquerra, Junts, the CUP, PNV, Bildu, the Canary Islands Coalition and the BNG now have 37 deputies and would obtain 40 for the two that would win those of Carles Puigdemont, one of the Basque nationalists and another of the Galicians. The canaries would lose one. Those most affected by the change in the correlation of parliamentary forces would be Esquerra and the PNV, which hold positions closer to the Government than the rest.

The party led by Andoni Ortuzar could rethink its strategy since not many years ago it was an ally of the PP (it supported the Budgets of Mariano Rajoy in 2018), but it would not be easy to make that turn, especially if Casado has the extreme right as a partner of travel in his eventual government.

Four out of ten believe that Casado will win the elections 43% of those consulted believe that the PP will win the next general elections. It is a majority opinion among popular voters, 74%, and those of Vox, 56%, but it is a forecast that is also widespread among the forces of the left. 23% of the voters of the PSOE and United We Can, and 37% of those of More Country, expect a victory for the PP. Even 26% of the sympathizers of the nationalist and independence forces are betting on the conservative victory. The socialist victory is trading lower and only 26% believe in it. Not even among the voters of the PSOE is there too much faith, only 49% trust in their possibilities.

* Universe: general population over 18 years of age with the right to vote. National scope. Quotas: by sex, age and geographical area according to the distribution of the electoral roll. Information collection procedure: Computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI), to landlines and mobile phones. Sample size: 1,202 interviews, 617 to landlines and 585 to mobile. Sampling error: ± 2.9% (n = 1,202), for a confidence level of 95.5% (two sigmas) and in the most unfavorable hypothesis of P = Q = 0.5 in the assumption of simple random sampling. Duration of the interview: 3-4 minutes. Fieldwork dates: May 12–18.