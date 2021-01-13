The PP could only elect Vox to govern in the Region of Murcia if regional elections were held today, according to a barometer from the Spanish Observatory for Demoscopic Studies at UCAM. It would be the only option that the Popular Party would have to govern in coalition, since the study foresees a collapse of Citizens, who would only get three deputies, half of which it reached in the 2019 elections. The representation of the PSOE in the Assembly also It would be reduced, but Podemos would get three deputies, one more.

Specifically, the PP would get 17 deputies (34.1% of the votes), one more than it has now, and the most notable growth would be that of Vox, from 4 to 7 deputies (13.4% of votes, almost four more points). Citizens would suffer the sharpest fall, from 12% to 7.6% of the ballots. The PSOE would lose two seats of the current 17. On the other hand, Podemos is the third force that would benefit, since it would have three seats, one more than currently and the same as Cs. A possible agreement between the orange formation and the two on the left would not be enough for the absolute majority either.

Also noteworthy is the growth in abstention, which would reach 40.75%, an increase of 3%. The barometer is based on more than 800 interviews that were conducted between December 9 and 23, after the relaxation of the measures that managed to bend the curve of the second wave, and before the new escalation of the cases.