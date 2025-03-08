The PP withdrew the video that pointed to the Dominican Republic after a call from its president to Aznar

The PP withdrew the video promoted on the social networks of the PP that pointed to the Dominican Republic as the “Island of Corruption” after a call from the President of the Ibero -American Republic, Luis Abinader, to the former Spanish ex -president José María Aznar, as reported to Eldiario.es diplomatic sources. From the Faes Foundation that presides over Aznar they have opted for the moment to remain silent.

The PP uses ‘the island of temptations’ pulling AI to attack the PSOE

The PP published a video made with artificial intelligence to attack the Government of Pedro Sánchez for the cases of corruption related to the Executive, the PSOE and the environment of the president. Designed in the heat of the success of the ‘Television’ reality audiences, the island of temptations’, the video consisted of a carousel of false images that mixed the faces of Sánchez, his wife, former minister José Luis Ábalos or Minister Ángel Víctor Torres with ‘Fake’ bodies. At a certain moment, in the video you could see an image of the Flag of the Dominican Republic, a map of the Caribbean country and a label: “The island of corruptions.” A falsified voice of the presenter of the Telecinco program, Sandra Barneda, welcoming that “island of corruptions” is heard.

The video caused narcotics not only on Spanish social networks. The Dominican Republic Government protested with a message in the official account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express “its most overwhelming rejection of the avious and incomprehensible attack.” “The instrumentalization of the country’s image is unacceptable, denaturing its national symbols, and worse, for internal issues of Spanish politics,” the note continues, which concludes: “We regret this free grievance that does not reflect the historical relationship of fraternity between both nations.”

Then came the rectification of the PP, which erased the video of its networks and published a rectification message in which at no time assumes its authorship. Feijóo’s party opted for an impersonal tweet.

But before the PP decided to remove the video, there was an exchange of calls between both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The discomfort generated by the PP message was such that the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, personally contacted the former president of the Government of Spain, José María Aznar, to demand explanations and transfer his anger.

eldiario.es has tried to confirm if Aznar spoke with Feijóo. PP sources say “ignoring” if the call occurred, and add that the party does not have “however customary what the president of the party speaks or who does it.”





What confirms from the PP is that the video retired before the “proof of the discomfort of the Dominican Republic with the use of its flag.” In the Feijóo direction they defend having “achieved the objective” that they were looking for when publishing the video: “After achieving more than five million impacts, leaving it or not leaving it was secondary.”

Aznar did not coincide with Abinader during his political stage in Spain, since the Dominican President assumed the position in 2020 without having had before any previous experience of public management. In 2021, according to a note from the Embassy in Spain of the American country, Abinader met with the former Spanish president and also with his predecessor, Felipe González.

Tellado presumes the success of the video

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, said yesterday he feels “a lot of shame” for the use that the PP gave to the flag of the Ibero -American country. During a press conference in Brussels in the framework of the European Council that studies expanding the budget in defense of the EU countries, Sanchez was asked about the diplomatic crisis and requested forgiveness “in the name of Spain” to the Dominican Republic.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry deeply. The Dominican Republic is an extraordinary country, a friendly country, a country with which we have historical cultural ties that Spain appreciates, ”he added. “I am extremely embarrassed and I apologize to the Dominican Republic and the Dominicans and Dominicans for this shameful video that will have to answer those who have published it,” he concluded.

But far from assuming that role, the parliamentary spokesman of the PP, Miguel Tellado, has used this Friday the diplomatic anger generated by his own video to lash out against the government. “We apologize to the Dominican Republic if they have felt offended to be linked to the plot of corruption that splashes the Government of Spain,” he said in statements to the media in Burgos.

“Who should apologize today is the president of the Government because he has consented that the hard core of his government is in the center of corruptions, corruptions in which women have not been respected,” he added. Tellado has also presumed the impact that the video has had: “Well, I believe that the video has been very successful in social networks.”