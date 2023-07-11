The face to face last Monday between the leaders of the two main parties has improved the position of the PP and caused a slight setback for the Socialists. According to the latest installment of the daily 40dB survey. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, carried out after the television debate between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the popular ones would improve by two seats compared to the previous day to stand at 127, while the socialists would give up another two deputies. In the strict assessment of the performance of both leaders, however, there is a technical tie when it comes to designating a winner. among respondents who followed the debate or say they have heard about it. Feijóo itself was more convincing for those who have not yet decided their vote. All the internal data from the survey can be consulted on the EL PAÍS and SER websites.

After the debate, the PP advances four tenths compared to the day before and the PSOE loses two. The gain of the popular comes at the expense of Vox, while in the space on the left the opposite occurs and Sumar achieves a small booty of three tenths more in the face of the slight socialist setback. The difference between the two main parties grows with respect to the beginning of the week until approaching two points, 31.2% of the popular and 29.5% of the Socialists. The general panorama, in any case, hardly varies: the comfortable victory of the right-wing bloc, which has 169 seats, is not enough to guarantee access to the Government.

Contrary to the almost unanimous opinion of political analysts, who have pointed to Feijóo as the winner of the contest, the results of the 40dB survey. indicate a technical tie, even with a very slight advantage for the socialist candidate, 31.4% compared to 31.1%. These data require certain nuances, explains Belén Barreiro, director of 40dB. On the one hand, the survey —contrary to those carried out by other companies— has eliminated the people who assured that they neither followed the debate nor heard of it. Among those who were attentive to the program, the clear majority are those who say that they have already opted for a party for 23-J and therefore had a prior predisposition to judge the debate. The audience, according to the poll results, was leaning slightly to the left. Feijóo prevailed with a little more ease, around three points, in the group of respondents who affirm that he has not yet decided his vote. Those who answer that they saw the program directly are 53.4% ​​of those interviewed.

The 500 face-to-face surveys were carried out at the end of the duel, between Monday morning and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. “Those surveyed, therefore, have not yet gone through the process of contamination of the published opinion or of their environment,” warns Barreiro, who points out that her experience as a demographic researcher leads her to believe that the opinions of the first day can vary from day to day. following. Hence, 40dB., with the purpose of refining the data, will ask again in the next installment on Wednesday, the seventh since the start of the campaign, for the balance of the debate.

The impressions collected in the immediate hours of the debate show that the PP candidate aroused much more enthusiasm among his voters than Sánchez among his own. 81.6% of those who have already opted for the PP point to Feijóo with a winner, a figure that drops to 67.5% in the case of Sánchez and the Socialists. Each of them also wins in the other part of their ideological field: Feijóo is indicated by 47.9% of Vox voters and Sánchez by 48.4% of Sumar voters. A third of the electorate of Yolanda Díaz considers that she did not win any, the same as the opinion of almost 20% of those who opt for Vox. The sympathizers of the extreme right were the ones who followed the debate the least and more than 28% therefore avoided issuing an opinion on its outcome.

Data sheet: Scope: Spain. Universe: general population residing in Spain (except Ceuta and Melilla) over 18 years of age and with the right to vote. Sample size: 2,000 interviews. Quotas by sex, age, autonomous community, habitat size and social class. Procedure: online interview (CAWI). Sampling error: ±2.2% (for 95% confidence). Date of completion: from July 7 to 11, 2023.

