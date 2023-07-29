The PP has won the PSOE seat for Madrid that depended on the votes cast by Spaniards residing abroad. Before midnight this Friday, the scrutiny indicated that the distribution of seats in the Madrid constituency was altered after the count of the votes corresponding to the Electoral Census of Absent Residents (CERA), according to PP sources and PSOE leaders admitted . The popular ones have doubled the socialists in the number of votes cast from abroad in the Madrid constituency, in the absence of examining null and blank votes, according to the same sources. After adding the CERA votes, the PP achieved 16 deputies in Madrid and the PSOE 10.

This deputy is key because, although Alberto Núñez Feijóo continues with an insufficient victory to govern, for Pedro Sánchez the balance of forces is altered by needing the vote in favor of Junts and not just his abstention. Feijóo has 171 supports, counting the 137 from the PP, the 33 from Vox and the one from UPN. The absolute majority is in 176 deputies. The PSOE remains at 121. And in case of having the support of Sumar, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV, and BNG, it would gather another 171 seats, in the absence of the seven of Junts. In this scenario, the PSOE needs at least two votes in favor of Junts, because the Canary Islands Coalition, which has a deputy, in principle would not support Sánchez’s investiture.

Carlos García Adanero, who left his party, Unión del Pueblo Navarro, last legislature to vote against the labor reform, will be the 16th deputy, going in that position for Madrid. The victory of the PP in Madrid is not replicated in the rest of the constituencies, since the PSOE wins the CERA vote in most provinces, although these votes do not imply further changes in the distribution of seats. Madrid has been the constituency with the highest percentage of votes cast from abroad (46,394 of the 233,688 CERA votes).

PSOE sources indicate that “the possible change of a seat in Madrid for the recount of the CERA vote does not change the situation to form majorities: Junts will have to decide if it joins forces with PP and Vox, and opens the door to a government of the right with the extreme right or joins the rest of the political forces to avoid it exactly the same as yesterday ”. From the PP, popular sources have affirmed, after knowing the change in the seat for Madrid, that “Pedro Sánchez wants to unite all the nationalist and pro-independence parties to help him become president despite being 16 seats behind Feijóo and having 330,000 votes less”. And they reiterate that Feijóo intends to appear at the investiture session as a candidate for the Presidency having won the elections.

The electoral boards of each zone carried out throughout this Friday the scrutiny of the votes cast abroad. The CERA included for 23-J a total of 2,327,388 voters called to exercise active suffrage, and, of these, 233,688 finally deposited their ballot. Participation thus reached 10.04%, 60.22% more than in the last general elections, in November 2019, when 145,853 voters voted, 6.85% of the total number of those registered abroad. Another of the constituencies where the distribution of seats could vary was that of Girona, but in the end the result has remained the same as that of election night, and the PP has not managed to take from Junts the last of the six deputies harvested on the past 23- J.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The increase in participation from abroad has been influenced by the fact that these general elections have been the first in 12 years that have been held without the requested vote system. This procedure forced foreign residents to carry out so many procedures prior to the exercise of active suffrage that many of those registered withdrew.

The consulates where more Spaniards residing abroad have voted have been those of London (18.11%), Brussels (15.26%), Geneva (15.20%) and Paris (15.17%), all in Europe ; while the lowest participation has occurred in the Spanish consulates in Latin America, such as those in Havana (0.77%), Mexico (4.78%) or Buenos Aires (6.22%). The CERA votes are sent to the 52 provincial electoral boards, which are in charge of counting them. The provinces where the highest participation has been registered are Valladolid (16.66%), Gipuzkoa (16.05%), Álava (16.03%), Zaragoza (15.48%) and Guadalajara (15.14%).

Although the CERA vote count does not usually practically modify the result of election night, on this occasion there were elements that could upset the relationship of forces between the left and right blocks. In the first place, because the result of 23-J was very tight —the PP beat the PSOE by barely 300,000 votes—; and secondly, due to the increase in the vote from abroad after the repeal of the requested system, as confirmed this Friday. The closeness between the party that received the last seat and the one that followed made the CERA vote possible to change the distribution of deputies in Albacete, Cantabria, Ceuta, Madrid, Girona, Tarragona, Teruel, Salamanca and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. However, that change has only finally materialized in Madrid.