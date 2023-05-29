The Popular Party achieved victory in the elections for the Cartagena City Council held on May 28. At 95% scrutinized, the party led by Noelia Arroyo got 10 councillors, three more than in the 2019 elections, when it won 7. Despite taking the victory, Arroyo must agree with Vox to continue leading the City Council of the port city , since it did not achieve an absolute majority, which is in 14 councilors.

The second most voted party was Movimiento Ciudadano, which this Sunday managed to keep the eight councilors it achieved in the last elections. José López’s party is another of the big winners of the night, especially for getting representation in the Regional Assembly.

Bitter taste that they must feel within the PSOE. The socialist formation only got 4 councillors, so it lost two compared to the last elections. The party led by Manuel Torres in the port city is the big loser of the night.

From bitterness in the Municipal Socialist Group to happiness in Vox. Santiago Abascal’s party grows compared to 2019 and achieves four councilors, two more. The formation, led by Diego José Salinas, may hold the key to the next municipal government, since the PP and Noelia Arroyo would need an agreement to continue at the head of the City Council.

For its part, Sí Cartagena only wins one councilor in its debut in an election. Ana Belén Castejón, number one in the party, will continue to be present in municipal plenary sessions.

Thus, on May 28, he leaves a winner in Cartagen, who is none other than Noelia Arroyo, but who from this Monday must find the formula to form a government and continue to lead the City Council. Agreeing with Vox is, a priori, the most feasible option to continue as mayor.