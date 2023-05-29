Sunday, May 28, 2023



Updated 05/29/2023 03:26h.

The Popular Party is the force with the most votes in the municipality of Yecla, however, it loses representation with respect to previous elections. The PP obtained 12 councilors in 2019, while now it has obtained 10. Despite being the formation with the most votes, by achieving 43.5% of the total, it will not be able to govern as it does not reach an absolute majority.

The popular candidate, Remedios Lajara, assured the media after finishing the scrutiny that “what the Yeclanos are going to find is closeness and commitment.” For this, she will have to agree with Vox, which enters the Yecla City Council for the first time by obtaining three councilors and 14.9% of the votes.

It also enters the Podemos-IU Consistory, which adds two councilors. For its part, the Socialist Party rises one mayor and reaches six. However, the union of the forces of the left would not be enough to be able to govern.