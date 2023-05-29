Sunday, May 28, 2023



| Updated 05/29/2023 03:22h.

The Popular Party experienced a significant rise in Torre Pacheco. The popular ones add five councilors with respect to those obtained in 2019 and reach eight. However, they will be forced to agree in order to govern. In percentage of vote they have gone from 12.7 to 34.7%.

The second force with the most votes in the town has been the Independent Party of Torre Pacheco, which, however, has lost strength compared to previous elections. If in 2019 they obtained 9, in these elections they have obtained 6.

After them, the formation with the most representation is Vox, which adds a councilor and stands at 4. These councilors added to those of the Popular Party would give an absolute majority for both parties to govern in coalition.

Finally, the Socialist Party has lost two councilors compared to previous elections by obtaining three.

Meet the councilors who will make up the municipal Corporation.