The Popular Party has confirmed this Wednesday that its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will attend the investiture session even if he does not bring together the necessary support. The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has insisted this Wednesday that the “advances” achieved in recent days reinforce the position of the popular president as a possible candidate for the Presidency of the Government, after Vox offered its 33 seats on Sunday without demand nothing in return; that the only deputy of the Canary Coalition opened on Monday to vote in favor of Feijóo after guaranteeing the ultras that they will not enter the Executive; and that UPN has confirmed their yes. But, even so, the block led by the leader of the PP would add 172 votes in favor – adding to its 137 deputies the 33 of Vox, the UPN seat and another of the Canary Coalition. In that case, and after the PNV has slammed the popular formation again, if the rest of the groups vote against it, as proposed in the current scenario, Feijóo could not be sworn in either in the second round by a simple majority, Well, I wouldn’t have more yeses than noes. The votes against, in this case, are 178. “We reiterate our availability. If the King entrusts us to the PP and Feijóo, the most voted, the investiture, we will fulfill our responsibility ”, Gamarra stated at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Article 99.1 of the Constitution regulates the procedure by which the King proposes a candidate for the Presidency. But this precept does not clarify what criteria the Head of State must base himself on when choosing a candidate. The acting president, Pedro Sánchez, assured last week that he aspires to unite a “parliamentary majority to achieve an investiture” as of August 17, when the Parliament is constituted. Therefore, both Feijóo and Sánchez could attend the round of contacts with the King willing to present themselves as candidates for the investiture session.

Professors of Constitutional Law and former presidents of Congress consulted by EL PAÍS show unanimity that there is no “right” for the candidate of the most voted party to submit to investiture, reports Miguel Gonzalez. But that is the justification that the PP has been repeating since the very night of the elections and that Gamarra has reiterated this Wednesday after the meeting of the PP Management Committee, in which Feijóo has concentrated with the popular leadership. “After our electoral victory, we are working to gain support and we have 50 more than Pedro Sánchez has today,” Feijóo later stressed through Twitter. “We reaffirm our availability for an investiture that gives stability to Spain, with a Government supported by legislative agreements”, he added.

Aware that despite the fact that Feijóo attends that investiture, with current mathematics, it would not be viable, Gamarra has assured that they will continue “working” to add more support. A practically impossible equation with the discarding of the PNV and with the refusal of the PSOE to give its abstention. So the PP only has ERC, EH Bildu, BNG and Junts left to be able to negotiate.

On the side of the socialists, the latest movement of the Canary Islands Coalition would currently leave Sánchez with 171 votes in favor, since they aspire to unite around their 121 seats the 31 of Sumar, the 7 of ERC, the 6 of EH Bildu , the 5 from PNV and the only deputy from BNG. It remains to be seen how negotiations continue with Junts, Puigdemont’s formation, which won 7 deputies. For Gamarra, given that sum, “the governability of Spain” would be “supported by the independentistas.” But if the popular opt for a simple majority, they would also have to deal with the independentistas, mainly with Junts. The general secretary herself assured last week that the possibility of negotiating with Puigdemont’s formation was not “on the table.” While today Gamarra has not been so blunt in the face of some hypothetical conversations with the Catalan nationalists: he has only responded that the Popular Party “would be based on constitutional agreements.”

During the press conference, the parliamentary spokesperson also charged Sánchez for not congratulating Feijóo after his victory on 23-J and asserted that “the countries in which whoever wins is not recognized are those in which the elections They are not transparent.” And after attending a meeting of the Management Committee of the PP that is not usual at this time, Gamarra has stressed that his party is not going on “vacation” to thus advance the investiture, in a veiled reference to the acting president, who has made a summer break and is in Lanzarote.

The European Union Commissioner for Justice, Belgian Didier Reynders, reiterated this Wednesday in a letter sent to the Judges Association for Democracy (JJpD) his “appeal to all parties involved to apply the recommendations made in the reports on the rule of law in 2022 and 2023″, referring to the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which has been in office since December 2018, since the PP has maintained its refusal to renew the mandate of its members disobeying the constitutional mandate. Despite the new requirement made by Reynders this Wednesday, the popular ones will remain blocked at least for the moment, since Gamarra has postponed all “pending matters”, including those regarding the CGPJ, until after the constitution of the Cortes, the next day 17.