The approval in Congress of a PP motion for the Government to recognise Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela will have a second presentation in the Senate. The Popular Party, with a majority in the Upper House, presented this Wednesday, the same day that they managed to get their proposal through the Lower House, a motion in which they urge the Executive to recognise the opposition candidate, who claims to have won the elections on 28 July. Nicolás Maduro claims this as a victory, despite his refusal to make public all the public minutes of the presidential elections.

But the PP is now going one step further and adding to the motion, which will most likely be approved, that it urges Pedro Sánchez’s Cabinet to position itself “in favour of specific sanctions against the leaders of the Venezuelan regime” and to contact the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to “issue an arrest warrant against Nicolás Maduro Moro and other suspects for the commission of crimes against humanity”. PP sources say they want the motion to be debated next week, taking advantage of the momentum of its success in Congress.

In the motion, the Popular Party wants the Senate to urge the Government to require Maduro to recognise “the result of the elections held on 28 June and to give way to a process of transfer of powers and transition to democracy”. Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, under the control of the Chavistas, called for breaking off commercial, diplomatic and consular relations with Spain, in retaliation for the decision of the Congress, which ended with 177 votes in favour of the PP, Vox, PNV, UPN and Coalición Canaria, 164 against and the abstention of the former socialist minister José Luis Ábalos. The Minister of the Interior of the South American country, Diosdado Cabello, attacked the decision of the Spanish lower house: “What the hell does the Spanish Congress have to do with the internal affairs of Venezuela?”

The PP also wants the Senate to demand that the current Venezuelan government “put an end to mass arrests, political persecution, repression and violence against Venezuelan citizens.” The PP also wants Spain to play a leading role in the EU and in the Ibero-American community “in defence of democratic principles, freedoms and the rule of law.” The EU has so far avoided recognising González as the winner in Venezuela.

In their letter, the Popular Party points out that Spain’s granting of asylum to the opposition leader is “a measure that no one disputes as such,” but that it does not resolve the situation of stalemate that the South American country is experiencing. “Instead of processing asylum for the one who won the elections, in any case it should be done for the one who lost and refuses to give up power, if that were part of a negotiation to definitively address the transfer of powers as decided by the Venezuelans at the polls.”

Sánchez received Edmundo González at La Moncloa on Thursday in a meeting whose political profile he downplayed and which he justified by “solidarity and humanitarian commitment”. The PP spokesperson in the Senate, Alicia García, has urged the president to consider González as the highest authority in Venezuela. “In addition to walking with him, what the Sánchez government has to do is recognize Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela,” she posted on her X profile, after announcing the new motion of the Popular Party. The European Parliament will debate next week a resolution on the Venezuelan crisis similar to the one approved by Congress at the initiative of the PP.