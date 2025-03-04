The spokeswoman of the Popular Party in the Senate, Alicia García, announced on Tuesday that the PP will call the Senate to experts to address the “Alarming increase” of sexual crimes in Spain.

In this sense, within the Gender Violence Commission of the Upper House they will appear, among others, victims associations, Representatives of care offices for victims of crimes, agents of the State Security Forces and Bodies, personnel who attend to the victims, as well as representatives of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Community of Madrid and the Crisis Center 24h against Sexual Violence Pilar Estébanez of the City of Madrid.

An announcement that has occurred after the meeting that the PP spokeswoman has held in the Senate, Alicia García, together with the deputy spokeswoman of the GPP Nidia Arévalo, and the spokeswoman for Equality of the PP in the Senate, Asunción Mayo, with representatives of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Community of Madrid and the Crisis Center 24h Against Sex Violence Pilar Estébanez.

The objective of these appearances is to address from all possible points of view the alarming increase in crimes against sexual freedom in Spain; and that they can translate into parliamentary initiatives And effective legislatives to fight this scourge, have reported in a statement.









Since the arrival of Pedro Sánchez to La Moncloa, sexual aggressions and the rest of crimes against sexual freedom have increased more than double, most of the women’s victims being. In the last year, these crimes are have increased 5.7%, And specifically, that of sexual aggressions with penetration, has done it at 6.7%. This means that in Spain they occur 14 violations per day, More than one every two hours. Some figures that for the popular leader are unsustainable, so he considers “urgent that all parties and agents involved sentence ourselves, sectarian policies are parked and a solution to this drama is sought.”